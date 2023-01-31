What Makes A Good Venue Hire Service?

Hiring a venue is a lot like buying furniture: it’s easy to get caught up in the shiny surfaces of the latest and greatest without considering how well it will fit with your home. But one size does not fit all, especially when it comes to venue hire Melbourne.

Location and Parking

You may think that location and parking are things you’re going to have to deal with anyway. But it’s important to note that the venue hire service should be able to offer both these things as standard.

It’s also worth thinking about parking at this point; if your event has a large number of guests coming from far away (or even just from outside of the city) then you will need plenty of space for cars. This can mean longer journeys for them and less money spent on taxis!

You may also want access to public transport links; either buses or trains – whichever is more suitable for your event.

Size of Venue

The size of the venue is an important aspect, because it will depend on the number of guests you are expecting. The venue hire Brisbane should be big enough to accommodate your guests and still have enough space for all other purposes.

If you have hired a band for entertainment, there will be more people at the wedding than if you had booked a DJ instead. Therefore, make sure that your chosen venue offers enough space for this type of event before booking it!

A marquee can hold up to 200 guests comfortably but may need extra tables and chairs if the number exceeds this amount (and maybe even some extra toilets) so please bear this in mind when choosing one as your venue hire provider!

A restaurant would usually be able to cater up until about 80 people without having any problems although larger parties may require them adding extra tables or bringing out chairs from elsewhere on site which they should be willing do without charging extra fees because it was not included within initial quotes provided by yourself when making enquiries with them beforehand – remember though these things could happen unexpectedly so always expect something unexpected happening during any party planning process!

Catering Options

Catering options can be a deal breaker for some people. If you’re hosting a corporate event, you may want to serve something that aligns with your company’s values or brand identity.

But if you’re hosting an intimate dinner party, it doesn’t have to be formal at all! A good venue hire service will work with you to create exactly the right catering experience for what you are looking for.

Healthy food is important to many people these days, so it’s important that any venue can provide this option if needed. This includes food free of artificial colors and preservatives, as well as gluten-free options.

Finally, the food should taste great—and not just good enough not make anyone sick! When preparing dishes for large groups like weddings or conferences where hundreds or thousands of people will be coming back again and again over several years’ time frame expected high quality standards from each dish served

Customer Service

When it comes to customer service, the most important thing to consider is how friendly and helpful your venue hire company are. You don’t just want them to be able to answer your questions — you also want them to be attentive and try their best to help you achieve what you need from the event.

A good way of gauging this is by asking yourself: Do they respond quickly? Do they pay attention to detail? Are they patient with me when I have a million questions (and I know I do)?

Conclusion

We hope that this article has been helpful in understanding what makes a good venue hire Melbourne service. The key takeaway is that it’s important to find one that will work with you and your needs throughout the planning process, rather than just providing a venue at the end of it all.