3 Things To Pack While Guided Tours Japan

It’s common knowledge that Japan is one of the most exciting countries in the world. It’s also a place where you have to be prepared for whatever you can think of. In order to ensure a smooth trip, it’s important to pack all the essentials for your guided tours japan!

Japan Rail Pass

If your guided tours Japan involves trains, then you should definitely consider getting a rail pass. You can purchase one at several locations:

Online

At the airport

In any train station in Japan (or an affiliated office)

The process of purchasing a pass is pretty simple—just make sure that you know which type of ticket best fits your itinerary and travel dates. If you’re unsure how to choose, find out more about how the JR Pass works here!

If you’re planning to travel the country by bus, then a bus pass is probably your best bet. You can purchase one at any JR Bus Service Center or an affiliated office (including some local tourist information centers).

This pass allows you to ride any JR Bus within Japan for free, which includes all express buses as well as local ones.

Suica Cards

A Suica card is a prepaid card for train travel. They are convenient and easy to use, and can be used on all JR lines as well as other transportation systems, such as buses and taxis. You can purchase them at any JR ticket office.

Suica cards are available in two types: a rechargeable card that you can refill with money and an unrefillable one-time use card. The rechargeable version can be recharged at any time, while the one-time use card is good only once.

Passport Wallet

It is crucial to keep your passport safe while traveling. Your passport is one of the most important things you will bring with you on this trip, so don’t forget it!

You should either keep it in a pocket or bag that you can always have with you or leave it locked in your hotel room or hostel. Leaving it at home or in your car isn’t an option and keeping it in your back pocket is risky because pickpockets are common when visiting Japan.

If possible, try not to bring any valuables with you on guided tours japan because there are many people around who may be tempted by the shiny new items hanging out of their backpack.

Conclusion

I hope this article has given you an idea of what to pack for guided tours in Japan. By following the tips above, you’ll be prepared for whatever comes your way!