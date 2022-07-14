5 Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing Insert-Fireplaces

When it comes to choosing the right fireplace, there are many factors to consider. Is sound insulation a concern? Do you want a gas fireplace or an electric model? How much money do you want to spend? These are all important questions that will help determine which type of insert fireplace is right for your home. But there are other things to think about as well when choosing an insert fireplace, including:

Not considering your needs

It’s important to consider your needs, budget, space, family and lifestyle when choosing an insert fireplace. You don’t want to end up with a model that doesn’t fit in your home or isn’t energy efficient. Some common mistakes people make include:

Not considering their family needs. They may think they’ll only be using the fireplace for themselves, but it’s often the case that everyone in the family wants to use it as well! It’s important to consider whether there will be enough space for everyone around the fireplace.

Not considering safety concerns. You need to make sure that you have all of the proper safety features installed before using any kind of wood-burning stove or insert fireplace because fires are very dangerous if not handled properly!

Not looking at energy efficiency ratings when shopping around for new models because this can help cut down on monthly bills while still providing plenty of heat during colder months (and bonus points if they’re made out of recycled material!).

Choosing the wrong type of fireplace

A lot of people think that the type of fireplace they choose is the most important factor in determining which insert they should get. While it’s true that this is one of the biggest decisions you need to make, it’s also important to consider other factors that will affect your decision.

For instance, you should also consider how big your room is and how much heat you need it to produce. You should also consider whether or not you want an electric fireplace insert or a gas fireplace insert.

Ignoring safety features

As you’re shopping for an insert fireplace, it’s important to keep safety in mind. After all, these are fireplaces—they emit heat and flame. Thus, installing one effectively is a bit more complicated than putting up your Christmas lights.

To ensure that your new fireplace is installed safely, it’s best if you hire a professional to handle the task. A qualified contractor can help you find the right location for your insert unit (in accordance with local building codes) as well as install and hook up any necessary electrical components (in accordance with local electrician’s regulations). He or she will also be able to guide you through getting proper clearance from any applicable fire codes/authorities before lighting up your new fireplace for the first time!

Not getting a professional installation

You should always hire a professional installer to install your new insert fireplace. A professional will ensure that the installation is done properly, which means that your fireplace will be safe and efficient.

Professional installers are experienced with all types of inserts, so they can help you choose the best type for your home. They can also show you how to use it safely and efficiently, as well as teach you about any maintenance that may be necessary down the road. If something does go wrong during or after installation, a professional installer can fix it quickly so that it doesn’t cause safety concerns in your home.

You can find local professionals who specialize in installing fireplaces by searching online for ‘insert fireplace installation.’ Once you’ve identified some candidates based on their reviews, ask them about their experience with different types of inserts before deciding which one might work best for your situation!

Skimping on maintenance

The last—and most important—thing to keep an eye on is maintenance. Remember, your insert fireplace is an appliance, so you should be cleaning it regularly. Most inserts can be cleaned with a soft cloth and mild soap, but check the manufacturer’s instructions for specifics. If you notice that the glass has become dirty or cloudy over time, use a non-abrasive cleaner such as vinegar or special glass cleaner to remove any residue from the previous owners’ use of smokeless fuel.

If you are having problems with your fireplace insert, do not attempt to fix it yourself! Call a professional who knows how to work with inserts and who will repair them quickly and correctly (and safely). This will save you money in the long run because if something goes wrong with an improperly maintained insert fireplace, it could cause damage to both yourself and your home.

Conclusion

We hope that this article has helped you learn more about the mistakes to avoid when choosing an insert fireplace.