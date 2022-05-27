CPR Course: How to Save a Life?

Chances are, at some point in your life you will be called upon to perform CPR. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving technique that can be used on adults, children and infants who have stopped breathing or whose hearts have stopped beating. In this post, we’ll outline the basics of CPR course Brisbane, including how to perform chest compressions and rescue breaths. We’ll also discuss what to do if you’re not comfortable performing CPR yourself.

A brief history of CPR

CPR stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, which is a first-aid procedure that can be used to revive someone who has stopped breathing or who has a weak pulse. The technique involves chest compressions and rescue breaths in an effort to circulate blood and oxygen to the brain. CPR was first developed in the 1950s as a way to help heart attack victims. It wasn’t until the late 1960s that CPR was introduced to the public, and it has been saving lives ever since.

When to perform CPR?

CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is a lifesaving technique that can be used to revive someone who is not breathing or who has no pulse. CPR can be used on adults, children and infants. The best time to perform CPR is when the person is not breathing or has no pulse. If you are unsure if the person is breathing, check for these signs: the person is not responding and does not have any chest movement, there is no breath coming from their mouth, and they are making an “argh” noise or gasping for air.

The steps of CPR

The steps of CPR are fairly straightforward and easy to remember. Here’s a quick overview:

1. Check the victim for responsiveness by shaking them and shouting their name.

2. If they’re not responsive, call 911 or the local emergency number.

3. Perform chest compressions by placing the heel of your hand in the centre of the victim’s chest and pushing down hard and fast. Aim for 100 compressions per minute.

4. If you’re trained in CPR, give two breaths after every 30 compressions. If you’re not trained in CPR, continue chest compressions uninterrupted.

5. Repeat these steps until help arrives or the victim begins to breathe on their own.

How to use an AED?

When it comes to using an AED, there are a few simple things to keep in mind. First, always remember to remove the patient’s jewellery and anything else that may be obstructing the chest area. If you’re not sure how to do that, ask a healthcare professional for help. Next, identify the victim’s chest and place the AED pads on it. Make sure the pads are in contact with the skin, and don’t overlap them. Once the pads are in place, follow the AED’s instructions on how to shock the victim.

Tips for performing CPR

When it comes to CPR, timing is everything. If you’re feeling nervous, take a deep breath and remember these tips:

1. Check for responsiveness: Tap the person on the shoulder and shout their name to see if they respond.

2. If there is no response, start CPR: Place one hand on the centre of the person’s chest and use the other hand to clasp one palm over the first. Push down hard and fast on the person’s chest to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive.” Aim for 100 compressions per minute.

3. After 30 compressions, give two rescue breaths: Pinch the person’s nose shut and mouth and blow into their mouth for about two seconds.

4. Repeat steps 2-4 until help arrives or the person starts breathing again.

FAQs about CPR

CPR, which stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is an emergency procedure that can be used to restart the heart of a person who has stopped breathing. It’s an essential skill for anyone to know, and can be the difference between life and death. Here are some of the most common questions people have about CPR course Brisbane:

How long does the CPR certification last?

CPR certifications usually last for two years. However, it’s important to keep in mind that certification courses may expire before two years depending on the organisation that provides them.

Do I need a CPR certification to perform CPR?

No, you do not need a CPR certification to perform CPR. However, it is important to note that if you are not certified, you may not be as confident in your ability to provide CPR.

If you are interested in signing up for a CPR course, please visit our website for more information.

CPR course Brisbane are important for anyone to take. They teach people how to save lives in the event of an emergency. The course is not difficult, and it could end up saving a life.