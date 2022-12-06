CURVED DECK FRAMING- THE NEW TREND

Curved deck framing is the latest trend, and for a good reason. The unique charm, warm aesthetics, and functional benefits of curved Melbourne decks-wide open up prospects beyond those of a traditional, rectangular shape.

The use of advanced decking materials, like steel framing, has cornered many of the concerns that once withheld the builders from offering curved decks as a viable option.

Through this blog, we will:

Share some of the eccentric benefits of having Curved Decks Melbourne.

Address the common concerns regarding framing a curved deck.

Suggest building materials that brought a revolution to the decking game.

Help you plan if you’re considering a curved deck in your home.

WHY IS A CURVED DECK A GREAT OPTION?

Since most residential architecture is based around 90-degree angles, a curved deck framing adds a point of visual intrigue to any outdoor living space.

The uniqueness of a curved deck also has a draw effect on the onlookers. The visually pleasing curves encourage homeowners and guests to spend more time on the deck.

Additionally, a curved deck offers many functional benefits. Framing a curved deck to contour to the existing landscaping is a convenient benefit and can save the owners money on having to redo their current landscape.

It also preserves the yard’s appearance if it is of priority to you.

An outdoor seating area or curved deck promotes interpersonal space to hold conversations. And seating arrangements can be made to look more comfortable and connected rather than 90 degrees, that is the case with rectangular decks.

CONCERNS ABOUT A CURVED DECK

The primary concern about framing a curved deck revolves around the vulnerability of wood and the limitations of working with it.

Some wooden deck builders often opt to make kerf cuts while framing curved decks-a process involving scoring the wood so that it conforms to the radius of your curve.

But in general, wood strength weakens with time, and it is more advisable to use other materials while building curved decks.

CURVED DECK FRAMING IS EASIER WITH STEEL

With advances in steel, framing a visually stunning and reliably long-lasting curved deck is more feasible than ever.

Steel deck frames have gained popularity thanks to their exceptional lifespans, resistance to fire and imperviousness to rotting.

Rot resistance is vitally essential in the case of the curved deck framing, as wood deck frames are often curved by laminating multiple thin layers together in curved forms.

Due to the above process, surface area exposed to rotting is multiplied—along with the potential for the frame to become unstable.

Some steel deck framing includes the option of a curved rim joist. This hardware can be used any time there’s a radius on the rim of a deck.

It is perfectly suitable for framing a curved deck, and you can bend the curved rim joist by hand without needing special tools or heating elements.

Thus, our little insight on the latest trends of Melbourne decks-wide will help you in choosing a fitting addition to make your home look more aesthetically appealing and valuable.