Discover the Difference Between a Patio and a Pergola

So, you want to have a corner where you can have some fun time, mealtime, or can arrange a quality date, right? But the problem is to filter out lots of choices such as patio, pergola, Decking Perth, Carports, gazebo, and many more.

Also, there are different types of elements available to suit specific needs. Steel Carport looks extremely outstanding that gives standard appeal to your home and can also fulfil all your requirements.

While selecting the right type of home extension ideas, most people get confused between patio and pergolas. They believe that both of these ideas are almost the same.

Eventually, that is not true because both of these home extension ideas have a slight difference.

Pergolas and patios can be easily used interchangeably. The main difference between them is the usage of materials. Patios are solid in structure and have the support of steel which is durable and remain strong for a longer period of time.

On the other hand, pergolas are made of treated timber and require continuous maintenance due to exposure.

Patio – how does it add beauty to the place?

A patio is built with timber and it has four supports and can have a variety of roofing. It can be easy to paint timber in different colours to give glory to your house. The construction of timber requires some TLC and some fresh paint coat or sealing.

Patios can be a good investment if you have some budget constraints that it can be a little difficult to spend on steel pergola. If you have an older style house, timber can even give your home a good look that can make your patio beautiful for a longer time.

Pergola – Why to select pergolas?

A pergola seems quite similar to a patio but it is sturdier construction. It even means that there will remain no frequent maintenance expenses and you will have a large range of colours. There are many roofing options that you can consider just like a patio depending upon the light that you require in your outer place.

Which one is better among pergola and patio?

Material is an important thing that can differentiate both of these home extension ideas. The cost of the construction is another thing that you need to consider before finalizing anything. Timber and wood, both materials are treated for outdoor conditions but because of patio exposure, they require enough maintenance. Also, if you select steel as a material for construction, it will give strength to the structure so that it will remain in a stable condition for a longer time, no matter the weather condition.

Before you finalise any of these home extension ideas, make sure to have a budget and ask for a quotation. Also, you have to look into features you want with the outdoor area and whether you want to add a sunroof or not.

Wrap up,

So, what would you choose? Pergola, patio or choose Decking Perth to create a corner to organize some chill time? Don’t forget to share your opinions!