Everything you need to know about Gas Fires

Gas fires offer a flame effect, not just heat

Gas fires give off both heat and light, which makes them perfect for any room. You can use them as a focal point in a living space or bedroom or as a feature in the kitchen or hallway.

Gas fires are also versatile: they can be installed on their own in an enclosed fireplace (known as an open-fronted design) or with other radiators (known as closed-fronted designs). If you’re lucky enough to have more than one gas fire fitted into your home, then it’s important to note that the gas pressure should be equal across all units.

Different styles include coal, log and pebble effects

The coal effect is the most realistic and gives you a real-life fire.

The log effect is the most popular because it looks like a real log fire, which can make your room feel cosy.

Pebble effect is the most energy efficient, as it uses less energy than other styles to make the flames bigger and brighter. It also lasts longer than other styles of gas fires because they don’t need to be changed as often as coal or log fires do.

Gas fires are suitable for a range of different rooms

Gas fires can be used in a variety of different rooms. They’re great for heating living rooms, dining rooms and kitchen areas, but they’re also ideal for bedrooms.

In fact, gas fires are even suitable for use in your conservatory as a way of warming up the room during cold winter nights and days. Gas fires can heat an entire house or flat if you have one main fireplace or several smaller ones dotted around your home (in this case we would only recommend that each has its own separate flue).

A range of finishes is available

A range of finishes is available. You can choose between a traditional look or something more contemporary, depending on what suits your home best.

The price of each finish varies depending on its quality and durability. The more expensive the wood is, the longer it will last in your home. For example, oak is more expensive than pine but lasts longer because it is harder and less prone to damage from heat or moisture over time.

The most suitable finish for different rooms in your house depends on their style and purpose:

A living room requires an elegant finish such as cherry wood because this will complement other pieces of furniture in the room, such as tables and chairs; however, if you have pets then choosing pine would be better as it’s easier to clean up any messes made by them!

What flues are available?

There are two types of flues available. The conventional flue is the most common and is suitable in most homes.

The balanced flue is designed for homes with a chimney and uses an internal balancing system to ensure that the smoke produced by your gas fire doesn’t escape into your home.

The choice of Gas Fires Melbourne is completely dependent on your own personal taste, but we believe that whichever style you choose, it can add warmth and character to any room. We hope our guide has been helpful in making an informed decision about which type of gas fire suits you best!