Expert Advice for Winterizing Your Trees’ Health

While winter is a beautiful time of year, it’s not always easy on your trees. Winter can be especially harsh on those that have been recently planted into the ground. Fortunately, there are some steps suggested by Arborist in Melbourne you can take to help keep your trees healthy during this time of year. Let’s dive in!

Mulch your trees.

Mulch is a great way to keep your trees healthy during winter. Mulch helps to keep the roots warm, keeps the soil moist and helps prevent weeds from growing. If you have access to grass clippings, leaves or bark, you can use this as an alternative to buying kiln-dried wood chips, which can be expensive.

Water deeply before the ground freezes.

Watering your trees before winter is one of the best things you can do to help them survive. It may not seem like enough water will get through frozen soil, but it will be enough to keep your tree from drying out during this time of year.

It also helps with the growth and overall health of your trees. When you water deeply, it allows the roots to grow deeper into the ground where there is more moisture available than at the surface, giving them a much larger source of water as they go into dormancy for winter.

Prune and stake trees as needed.

If you need to prune any of your trees, now is the time to do it. If you’re unsure how to perform this task safely and effectively, consider hiring a professional arborist.

Staking tall trees can also be helpful if they are prone to falling over due to heavy snow or strong winds. The stakes should be placed in strategic locations throughout the tree’s canopy so that it does not topple over when impacted by a storm or other force. If you need to remove the tree, then do not do it yourself; rather, opt from professional Boroondara Tree Removal services.

Control diseases and pests.

You can’t control the weather, but you can take steps to keep your trees healthy during winter. Tree diseases and pests are common problems in the wintertime. To avoid these issues, it’s important to know about diseases and pests that affect trees, how they spread, how you can treat them if they occur, and ways to prevent them from happening in the first place.

The best way to prevent tree diseases is through good sanitation practices such as removing dead or diseased branches and pruning away any overcrowded areas of your tree that may be providing a habitat for insects or fungi.

Keeping up with routine maintenance throughout the year will help reduce infection risks later on by allowing you to catch any issues early on before they get worse.

Conclusion

We hope this article has given you some insight into the best ways to care as per Arborist Melbourne for your trees during the winter. We believe that trees are a gift from nature and should be treated with respect and love. If you have any other tips or suggestions, please send them our way!