Furniture for Hair Salons: Core Things You Should Know

If you’re in the business of styling hair, it’s important to have the right hair salon furniture. That is, after all, where your customers will be spending most of their time—and where they’ll want to feel comfortable and relaxed.

So if you’re wondering how to furnish your salon without breaking the bank, here are five things you should know:

1) Choose comfortable furniture

Test a piece of furniture to ensure it is comfortable.

If you are buying a used piece of furniture, try to test it first before buying it.

This will help you determine whether it is comfortable to sit on, as well as if there are any other issues with it. If a wooden piece of furniture has been stained and polished, check for signs of cracking.

2) Look for versatility

Look for furniture that can be used for more than one purpose. Look to chairs, tables and other pieces of the salon that can be easily converted into something else. For example, a chair could easily be turned into a styling chair or even a shampoo station with just some simple changes to its design.

It’s important to keep in mind that you want the furniture in your salon to be functional as well as aesthetically pleasing. You probably want some pieces of furniture for clients to sit on while they get their hair done, but if you’re going for a more modern style, consider using chairs with built-in massagers or other features that can make the experience more relaxing.

3) Find a reliable vendor

When you’ve found a company that meets all of the above criteria, it’s time to start negotiating. You should expect an initial discount on their furniture and fixtures as well as monthly payment plans. Keep in mind that the longer you pay off your purchase over time, the more money you will save.

4) Think about maintenance

The best way to make sure that your furniture maintains its shine is by cleaning it regularly. How often you clean the furniture will depend on the type of material it’s made from and how much traffic it gets.

For example, a salon chair made of natural materials like leather or wood will require more frequent cleaning than an upholstered piece.

The cost of cleaning also depends on what kind of chemicals you use as well as how long they take to dry. There are several options available to help save money on professional services such as renting a steamer or buying carpet cleaners at home improvement stores.

5) Consider shipping options

You can find a good shipping company by asking around and looking for reviews. You’ll want to choose one that has experience shipping furniture, and that specialises in the type of furniture you’re considering.

Another option is to work with a local store as well as an online merchant to get free delivery for your new salon furniture. This will likely be more affordable than having it shipped directly from the manufacturer, especially if you’re purchasing multiple items.

Conclusion

In the end, it’s all about creating a space that is enjoyable for both your customers and your employees.

You want to make sure that everyone feels welcome and comfortable enough to relax in their hair salon furniture while they wait for their haircut or dye job, which is why choosing furniture that is comfortable and versatile should be at the top of your list when shopping around for new pieces.