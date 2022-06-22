How Can Sauna Sessions Be Made More Relaxing?

There’s nothing like a sauna to help you relax after a stressful day. Having said that, there are ways in which you can make saunas in London sessions even more relaxing than they already are. In this post, we’ll explore how to meditate and use scents to amp up your relaxation level in the sauna. We’ll also talk about what foods and drinks to avoid while you’re getting ready for your session.

Meditation

A good sauna session should be relaxing and calming, but it can still be uncomfortable if you’re not used to being naked in front of other people. To make your experience more enjoyable, try meditating before you head over to the sauna or during your time in there! Meditation is an excellent way to relax and reduce stress, which will help keep you from feeling anxious about being naked around others.

You can also practice meditation at home before heading to the sauna. This will help ease into the experience even more, when you get there! If this sounds like something you want to do on regular basis (and who doesn’t?), consider buying a standing desk or stool so that when it comes time for those longer sessions—or if they’re just too much standing—you’re able to sit comfortably while still reducing stress levels as much as possible through concentration exercises focused on breathing techniques rather than focusing on what’s happening around us right now.”

Aromas

Aromatherapy is one of the easiest ways to improve your sauna experience. By diffusing essential oils that are known for their relaxing properties, you can transform your sauna into a place of relaxation and calmness. The best essential oils for this purpose are lavender or chamomile, but citrus scents like lemon or lime also work well if you need something with more of a stimulating effect.

Be careful not to overdo it when it comes to aroma therapy, however, while they may help you relax in the moment, too much can make people feel more anxious. Using too many different aromas at once can also give some people headaches, so stick with one or two at most!

Pick your playlists

Picking the right playlist is important for making your sauna sessions more relaxing. You want music that will set the mood, but you also need to be sure it won’t distract you from the heat.

Pick music you like: I know this sounds obvious, but it’s easy to forget that not everyone likes the same music as everyone else—and in fact, some people have pretty specific tastes when it comes to what they listen to during their sauna sessions (i.e., I’m one of those people!).

Pick relaxing music: If there are certain songs or artists that make your heart race and put you on edge no matter how much you love them otherwise, stay away from those for now—this isn’t about finding new favourites! Instead, look for songs that match the mood of being in a hot room full of steam without getting too loud or too quiet for comfort.

Avoid eating before going to the sauna

Avoid eating before going to the saunas in London. A light meal is all you need before your session, but ensure not to eat anything for at least two hours beforehand. Eating too much will cause nausea, and drinking alcohol or caffeine will dehydrate you (which is never a good thing in this case).

Avoid spicy food. Spicy foods can irritate your skin and make your time in the sauna uncomfortable. If you’re feeling adventurous and want to try out some new flavours, opt for something mild like chilli pepper or paprika instead of cayenne pepper or hot sauce!

Don’t forget about hydration! Water is essential when sweating out toxins from your body—even more so if it’s cold outside! Drink plenty of water before going into the sauna room so that dehydration doesn’t become an issue later on in the day; after exercising especially it’s easy to get dehydrated without realizing it until symptoms start showing up (like dizziness).

Lay off the booze

If you’ve ever found yourself in a sauna and thought, “Wow, this would be much more relaxing if I had some alcohol,” then we’re here to tell you that’s not the case. Alcohol is dehydrating, which means it will only worsen your already tense muscles post-sauna session. The only time it’s acceptable to drink after sweating profusely is when you’re done with your workout and are sitting down for a stiff drink (in moderation).

Conclusion

There are many benefits to going to the saunas in London, but it’s important to set yourself up for success. Follow these tips to make your sauna sessions more relaxing to reap all the health benefits of spending time in a heated room. For example, loose clothing can help or hinder your enjoyment of this experience. Also, remember that aromatherapy is proven effective, and you should take advantage of it. Use essential oils, candles or even incense sticks while sitting in your sauna session because they will relax your mind as well as body further enhancing its effectiveness in reducing stress levels by relieving tension from muscles and joints!