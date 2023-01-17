How To Maintain Your Tyres During Winter | 24hrs Tyre Service

Winter is back again, which means that you’ll need to maintain your tyres to combat the cold and snow. Maintaining your tyres during winter is important as they are likely to be tested more than usual due to adverse driving conditions. If you require tyre repair or maintenance, you should also consult with 24hrs tyre services. But first, look at the factors that can cause damage to your tyres during winter;

Snow & Ice

Snow and ice can quickly build up on your tyres and make them heavier, which can lead to uneven tyre wear. If you live in an area where there is snow or ice frequently, consider getting snow chains or other traction control systems fitted to your car before leaving home.

Rain

Rain also causes damage to your tyres because of their high water content. When there is rain, water accumulates on the road surface, which causes puddles and sharp edges on the road. These sharp edges can scrape off the rubber from your tyres if they come in contact with them while driving. This can cause tyre blowouts if the tyre has already been damaged by other factors, such as wear or punctures caused by nails stuck in them.

Salt

Salt is commonly used on roads during winter because it helps reduce the risk of skidding and improves traction on icy surfaces. Unfortunately, salt also damages vehicle rubber and metal components by rusting them over time. To avoid this problem, try to avoid driving through areas where salt has been used recently as much as possible (e.g., near parking lots).

Tyre Safety Tips for Winter

Tyres are vital for your car’s safety, so it’s important to keep them in good shape is important. If you’re thinking of doing any driving over the winter months, here are some top tips on tyre maintenance.

Check Your Tread Depth

This is one of the most important steps when maintaining your tyres during winter. Check your tread depth and ensure it is over 1.6mm so you can have enough grip on icy roads. If you do not have enough tread depth, then you should consider getting new tyres rather than driving with worn ones.

Check Your Tyre Pressure

Winter driving can be tricky because it’s harder to heat up a car than it is to cool down. This means you have to keep your tyres inflated at higher pressures during winter than you normally do in summer. It’s important that you check the pressure regularly so that there isn’t any risk of them deflating when you don’t want them to – like when cold air gets inside the tyres. If possible, check them once a week or so during the colder months so you can keep an eye on things.

Make Sure Your Wheels Are Aligned Correctly

If you have been driving around with badly aligned wheels, then this could lead to uneven wear on the tyres, which could cause them to become bald or even blow out at high speeds. This can put you at risk of an accident and make driving very difficult!

Check For Any embedded object In Tyres

Make sure there are no nails or other sharp objects embedded in your tyres – these can damage the inner tube, causing it to puncture. If you find anything lodged in a tyre, remove it carefully using a blunt object such as a screwdriver handle or hammer handle. Don’t try to remove anything that is inside the tyre as this could cause permanent damage to the inner tube or even cut through it completely!

Keep An Eye Out For Cracks/Bulges

Keep an eye out for cracks or bulges in your tyres’ sidewalls – these could indicate damage caused by underinflation or overloading your car, which could lead to blowouts during high-speed driving conditions as well as reduced fuel efficiency and increased emissions.

Wash Your Tyres

It might sound strange, but washing your tyres regularly can help keep them in good condition. Road grit can build up on the surface and damage the rubber, so washing away this grit will help protect against wear and tear. It also helps prevent corrosion too, as salt water can cause damage if left for too long without cleaning off first. Use warm soapy water mixed with a little detergent before rinsing thoroughly with clean water afterwards to remove all traces of soap.

Conclusion:

A good tyre maintenance plan will keep winter woes at bay. Remember to check your tread depth with each rotation, as it can deteriorate faster during extreme conditions. By following these tips, you’ll be able to get the most out of your tyres in winter and beyond. Some professional companies also offer 24hrs tyre services to people. You should also consult with them to better maintain your vehicle.