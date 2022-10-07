How to Prevent & Get Rid of Bad Breath?

Bad breath, also known as halitosis, can be embarrassing and make those around you uncomfortable. While there are many commercial mouthwashes and mints available to mask bad breath, as per the Best Orthodontist Melbourne these are only temporary solutions.

To get rid of bad breath permanently, you need to understand the causes and then take steps to address the underlying issue.

Bad breath can be caused by a number of things, including tobacco use, poor dental hygiene, gum disease, dry mouth, sinus infections, food choices, and more.

In some cases, bad breath may also be a sign of a more serious underlying medical condition. If you’re concerned about your bad breath, it’s best to see a dentist or doctor to rule out any possible health issues.

However, if you’re looking for some at-home remedies to help freshen your breath naturally, read on for some tips.

Practice Good Oral Hygiene

The first step to preventing bad breath is practising good oral hygiene habits every day. This means brushing your teeth twice a day for two minutes each time, flossing daily, and using an antibacterial mouthwash. It's also important to scrape your tongue daily with a tongue scraper or toothbrush to remove any bacteria that has built up overnight.

Stay Hydrated

Another easy way to prevent bad breath is by staying hydrated throughout the day by drinking plenty of water. Saliva is your mouth’s natural cleanser, so it’s important to keep it flowing by drinking fluids regularly. In addition to water, you can also drink unsweetened teas and juicy fruits like watermelon and cucumbers, which can help increase saliva production.

Avoid Foods that Cause Bad Breath

There are certain foods that are more likely to cause bad breath due to their sulphur content. These include garlic, onions, caffeine, alcohol, dairy products, and processed foods. If you suffer from chronic bad breath, you may want to consider cutting back on these foods or avoiding them altogether.

Quit Smoking or Chewing Tobacco

Tobacco use is one of the leading causes of bad breath. If you smoke cigarettes or chew tobacco on a regular basis, quitting is the best way to freshen your breath and improve your overall health. There are many resources available to help you quit smoking for good, such as nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), counselling, and support groups.

Use Natural Breath Fresheners

There are many natural ways to freshen your breath, such as chewing on fresh herbs like parsley or mint leaves, sucking on sugar-free lemon drops or lollipops, drinking apple cider vinegar diluted in water, or rinsing your mouth with a mixture of baking soda and water. All of these home remedies can help fight off bad bacteria and leave your mouth feeling refreshed and minty clean!

Conclusion:

Halitosis (bad breath) is embarrassing and can make those around you uncomfortable. While there are many commercial mouthwashes and mints available that might mask the problem temporarily, the only way to get rid of bad breath permanently is by understanding the causes and taking steps to address the underlying issue(s).

