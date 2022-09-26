Reasons to visit Canada that will make you fall in love

Canada is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. From the lush forests to snow-capped mountains and glacial lakes, Canada has it all. If you are planning a trip for group tours to Canada then make sure you visit these places. You will surely fall in love with this amazing country!

The Canadian Rockies

Canada is home to one of the largest mountain ranges in the world, and it’s right at your fingertips. The Rocky Mountains are a part of the Canadian Rockies, which run through Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

The Canadian Rockies are a mountain range that runs through these three provinces. In Alberta alone there are over 100 mountains above 3,600 meters (about 11,800 feet). Within this vast region lie four distinct regions: Banff National Park (in Alberta), Jasper National Park (in Alberta), Yoho National Park (in British Columbia) and Kootenay National Park (in British Columbia).

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is one of the most visited tourist spots in Canada. It is a waterfall on the Niagara River, straddling the international border between the Canadian province of Ontario and the U.S. state of New York.

The falls are 17 miles north-northwest of Buffalo, New York, while they are 60 miles south-southeast from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Niagara Falls attract many tourists from all over the world every year and it is not difficult to see why.

Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island is known for its beautiful beaches and golf courses, but it’s also one of the most popular destinations in Canada for group tours.

The province has a population of only 146,000 people, making it the smallest province in all of Canada. It is also known as “Garden of the Gulf” because of its abundance of farms and gardens.

Toronto

Toronto is Canada’s largest city, and the capital of Ontario. It is also one of the most multicultural cities in the world, with over half of its population foreign-born. To get a feel for Toronto’s rich culture, visit Yonge-Dundas Square during rush hour to watch buskers perform or attend a concert at Massey Hall.

One of the best things about Toronto is its theatre district. This theatre district contains some of Canada’s most beautiful theatres including Princess of Wales Theatre and Royal Alexandra Theatre which both have been nominated for Tony Awards multiple times!

You can find many great performances here year round including musicals like The Phantom Of The Opera, Les Miserables & Wicked as well as plays such as King Lear & Julius Caesar (Shakespeare).

Fall in love with Canada’s natural beauty and grandeur. Don’t forget to visit these places while you go for group tours to Canada.:

Banff National Park, Alberta

Niagara Falls, Ontario and New York State

Jasper National Park, Alberta

Vancouver Island (Long Beach), British Columbia

Winnipeg (Fort Garry) Manitoba

Conclusion

I hope that you have enjoyed this article and it has given you some insight into what makes Canada such an amazing country. I believe it’s important to remember that the best way to experience a place is by going there yourself, so if you haven’t been to Canada before then make sure you take advantage of one of our tours soon!