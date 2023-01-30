Should I Choose Framed or Frameless Glass Pool Fencing?

Pool fencing is a great way to add security and style to your pool. It also helps keep small children and pets safe, so it’s a must if you have an above-ground or in-ground pool. However, there are many different types of glass pool fencing Brisbane available on the market today that all serve different purposes. So which type of fencing should you choose?

Frameless Glass Fencing

Frameless glass pool fencing is an option for pools that are near the ocean or any area with high winds.

This type of glass, tempered glass, is really strong, and it can withstand impact from falling debris and heavy objects.

It’s also a good option if your pool is located in an area where there are a lot of storms or hurricanes because it won’t shatter easily. You can even see through it!

Semi-Frameless Glass Fencing

Semi-frameless glass pool fencing Brisbane is a great option for those who want the look of frameless glass fencing but with a little more protection. The glass panes are still small enough to keep out large animals and debris but can take some amount of pressure before breaking.

This type of pool fence can be installed at any height, making it easy to create a custom look for your pool that meets your needs. With options such as French doors or sliding doors, you’ll have plenty of options as well!

Flat Top Fencing

Flat-top pool fencing Melbourne is a good choice for families with children, as it has a higher fence height than other types of pool fencing. This means that younger kids can’t climb over it and will be safe from any potential falls.

The flat top also allows you to see through the fence, so you’ll still have an overview of what’s happening in your backyard without having to step outside.

Flat-top fencing is also great if you want to keep an eye on your kids while they play in the backyard (or vice versa). If they’re playing near their friends or siblings, it may help them stay out of trouble if you can watch them from inside your home or deck.

So which type of fencing should you choose?

The answer is frameless glass pool fencing Melbourne. For those with larger pools or who want to be able to see through their pool fence, this is the most cost-effective option. Frameless glass can also be expensive and not as durable as other options, so be sure to consider the cost before making your decision!

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are many types of pool fencing Brisbane on the market today. The best option for you will depend on your personal needs and preferences.

If you want something that looks great in any backyard and requires minimal maintenance, then frameless glass fencing may be right for you.

However, if budget is an issue, then semi-frameless glass fencing could be a good alternative as well because it costs less than fully framed versions but still provides added privacy from neighbours or passers-by who might not have access to your property.