Tandem Axle Trailers: Why They’re The Smart Choice?

When you’re in the market for a trailer, it’s easy to understand why you’d gravitate toward a single axle. They’re less expensive, and they don’t require as much maintenance as their tandem cousins. Still, if your job requires hauling heavy loads on a regular basis, then you’ll want to consider tandem axle trailers instead. Here are five reasons why:

Tandem Axle Trailers Offer Better Stability

Tandem axle trailers offer better stability. Tandem axles are more stable than single axles, which means that you don’t have to worry about your cargo shifting or sliding around during transport. They’re also more stable than tri-axle trailers and quad-axle trailers since they have two sets of tires (the wheels) on each side instead of just one set like the other options do.

This is important if you’re hauling something heavy or fragile; it will help keep everything in place so nothing gets damaged while you’re moving it from Point A to Point B!

Tandem Axle Trailers Are Safer to Drive and More Durable

Tandem axle trailers are safer to drive. The tandem axle trailer is a much heavier load than a single-axle trailer, so it’s easier to control on the road. You can also make sharper turns and have better handling in wet conditions, as well as get better fuel economy with your vehicle because of the additional weight being carried by both axles instead of just one.

Tandem axle trailers are more durable than their single-axle counterparts. This is because there are two axles supporting your cargo instead of just one, which means you won’t have any problems transporting heavy loads without worrying about breaking down or damaging your cargo in transit! It also gives you peace of mind knowing that if something were to happen during transport (such as an accident), then both axles would still be intact despite being hit by another vehicle at full speed–not just one like most other types of trailers would experience under similar circumstances!

Tandem Axle Trailers Are Easier to Transport

Tandem axle trailers are easier to transport. They’re lighter and more maneuverable than single axle trailers, which means they can be loaded and unloaded with less effort. This is especially important when you’re loading or unloading a large item such as a boat, motorhome, or car.

Tandem axle trailers also have better turning radii than single axle trailers. If you need to make tight turns in your driveway or at an angle on the road, it will make things much easier if you use tandem axles instead of singles. It’s also good news if you ever have to parallel park!

Tandems are more fuel efficient than singles because they require less horsepower from your tow vehicle (less power means less fuel consumption). And finally: Tandems have fewer tires because there are two axles instead of just one–which means each tire lasts longer since it doesn’t have as much weight bearing down on it all day long!

Tandem Axle Trailers Feature Better Handling

Tandem axles are more stable and easier to drive, which makes them ideal for hauling heavy cargo. The stability and handling of tandem axle trailers allow you to safely transport your cargo without worrying about damage or accidents.

Tandem axles also make it easier to transport your trailer because they’re smaller than single or dual axles trailers, so they can fit into tight spaces when loading and unloading at home or work. The smaller size also makes them lighter in weight, which will save you money on fuel costs during long trips!

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a new trailer, consider the benefits of tandem axle trailers. They offer better stability and handling, they’re safer to drive, and more durable than single axles. You’ll also find that transporting these types of trailers is easier than ever before thanks to their compact size and low-weight capacity – perfect for hauling cargo over long distances!