The Definitive Guide to Rubber Flooring: Ideal for Commercial and Industrial Areas

When finding the right flooring for commercial and industrial spaces, durability, functionality, and safety are paramount. Enter rubber flooring, a resilient and versatile material that ticks all the boxes and surpasses expectations. This definitive guide delves into the world of rubber flooring, exploring its benefits, different types, applications, and everything you need to know before making an informed decision.

Why choose rubber flooring?

Rubber’s unique blend of properties makes it an ideal choice for demanding environments. Here are some key advantages:

Durability: Rubber is incredibly resistant to wear and tear, withstanding heavy foot traffic, dropped objects, and the constant movement of machinery.

Impact Absorption: Its shock-absorbing qualities protect humans and equipment, minimising damage from dropped weights and reducing fatigue from prolonged standing.

Slip Resistance: Specially textured surfaces provide excellent traction, even when wet, minimising the risk of slips and falls, a primary concern in industrial and commercial settings.

Noise Reduction: Rubber naturally absorbs sound, creating a quieter and more comfortable work environment. This is particularly beneficial in areas with heavy machinery or high foot traffic.

Ease of Maintenance: Rubber flooring is easy to clean and maintain, requiring minimal effort to keep it looking its best. Its inherent moisture resistance also makes it a hygienic choice.

Versatility: In various colors, thicknesses, textures, and forms (tiles, rolls, mats), rubber flooring can be customised to suit specific needs and aesthetic preferences.

Types of rubber flooring:

Vulcanised Rubber: The most common type, offering excellent durability and affordability. Suitable for high-traffic areas, weight rooms, and industrial settings.

Recycled Rubber: An eco-friendly option made from recycled tyres, providing good performance and sustainability benefits.

EPDM Rubber: Offers superior weather resistance and UV protection, making it ideal for outdoor applications and areas exposed to direct sunlight.

Nitrile Rubber: Resistant to oils and chemicals, often used in laboratories, kitchens, and other spills-prone areas.

Applications of Rubber Flooring:

Commercial & Industrial: Factories, warehouses, gyms, kitchens, workshops, laboratories, schools, hospitals, retail stores, offices, etc.

Athletic Facilities: Gyms, weight rooms, fitness studios, basketball courts, running tracks, playgrounds.

Outdoor Areas: Patios, walkways, pool decks, playgrounds, stables, kennels.

Choosing the Right Rubber Flooring:

Several factors need consideration when choosing rubber flooring:

Intended Use: Consider the specific activities and demands of the environment.

Thickness: Opt for thicker options for high-impact areas or heavy equipment use.

Texture: Select a texture that provides adequate slip resistance for your needs.

Budget: Prices vary depending on type, thickness, and features.

Installation: Choose a method (loose-lay, glued, etc.) that suits your needs and subfloor type.

Additional Considerations:

Odour: Some rubber flooring may have a slight initial odour, which usually dissipates quickly with proper ventilation.

Colour Selection: While less extensive than other flooring options, rubber flooring comes in various colours to suit different needs.

Environmental Impact: Consider recycled rubber options for a more sustainable choice.

Conclusion:

Rubber flooring offers a compelling combination of durability, functionality, and safety, making it an excellent choice for various commercial and industrial applications. With its diverse range of types, textures, and colours, it can be adapted to meet specific needs and enhance the aesthetics of any space. So, consider the benefits of rubber for long-lasting, low-maintenance, and high-performance flooring. Remember, this guide provides a starting point, and consulting with a professional floor polishing expert can help you make the best decision for your project.