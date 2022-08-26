Warning Signs That Your Tree is Dead and Needs to be Removed

When it comes to tree care, many homeowners only think about how to keep their trees healthy and strong. However, what you should be considering just as much are the warning signs that indicate the tree might be dead or dying and need Tree Removal Adelaide from your property before it causes even more damage and danger to your home or family.

Here are some of the warning signs you’ll want to watch out for when determining whether or not your tree needs to be removed.

The Leaves Start Turning Brown

One of the most obvious signs that your tree is dead is when the leaves start turning brown. This could be due to a number of reasons, including disease, pests, or simply old age.

If you notice that your tree’s leaves are browning, it’s important to take action quickly. Depending on the severity, you may be able to save the tree with some treatment. But if the leaves are already starting to fall off, it’s likely too late. In this case, you’ll need to have the Tree Removal Adelaide before it becomes a hazard.

Branches Are Broken Away From the Trunk

One of the most common signs that a tree is dead and needs to be removed is when the branches are broken away from the trunk. This can happen for a variety of reasons, including severe weather, age, insects, or disease.

If you notice this happening to your tree, it’s important to have it assessed by a professional as soon as possible. A tree removal company will be able to tell you if the tree can be saved or if it needs to be removed.

The Branches Are Bare of Any Leaves

One of the most telltale signs that your tree is dead is when the branches are bare of any leaves. This can happen gradually over time as the tree slowly dies, or it can happen suddenly if the tree was damaged by a storm or some other event. If you notice that your tree’s leaves are starting to turn brown and fall off, it’s time to take action.

Smaller Branches Begin to Die Off

If you have a tree on your property, it’s important to keep an eye out for warning signs that it may be dead or dying. Otherwise, you could be at risk for costly damage if the tree falls.

One sign that your tree may be in trouble is if smaller branches begin to die off. This can be due to insect infestation, disease, or simply old age. If you notice this happening, it’s important to have the tree checked out by a certified arborist. They will be able to determine if the tree can be saved or if it needs Tree Removal Adelaide.

Conclusion

If you have a dead tree on your property, consider having it removed by a professional. Removal of the tree will help improve the safety and look of your property.