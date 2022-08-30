What Qualities Make Blackbutt Timber a Great Staircase Material?

Blackbutt Timber in Melbourne is an ideal choice for a staircase. It has an attractive colour and texture, it’s durable, and it’s resilient to fire.

Blackbutt also grows in Australia—which means that it doesn’t have to be imported from other countries to meet your needs. Plus, you can use blackbutt in any climate because of its natural durability against insects and fungi corrosion through the weathering process.

Durability

Blackbutt timber is a slow-growing species that’s naturally resistant to rot and decay. It also requires very little maintenance which means you won’t have to worry about the staircase needing any kind of refinishing or treatment in the future.

If you’re looking for durable building supplies in Melbourne for your stairs, it makes sense that hardwoods would be at the top of your list. As we mentioned earlier, blackbutt timber is one of the hardest hardwoods around! This means it will resist wear and tear much better than softer species like pine or cedar.

Aesthetics

Blackbutt timber is a hard, durable timber that has a beautiful, dark colour. Blackbutt is a hardwood, which means it is strong and durable and can be used outdoors.

It’s also the perfect choice for staircases because of its aesthetic appeal; the dark hue gives any staircase an earthy feel that works well with rustic or farmhouse style interiors.

Versatility

Blackbutt timber is a versatile material that can be used for many types of staircases. This makes it ideal for both internal and external staircases, as well as straight or curved staircases. You can also choose from a range of colours to suit your home’s décor.

Fire resistance

Blackbutt timber is a hardwood, which means it has the natural resistance to fire that comes with being a hardwood. This makes it a great choice for outdoor staircases where you want to feel secure your material won’t burn down.

Blackbutt timber is also highly durable. The species is known to be one of the hardest and strongest timbers in Australia, making it suitable for outdoor use such as on outdoor staircases and balconies.

Sustainability

Whether you’re building your home or renovating an existing one, choosing a sustainable and renewable resource for your staircase is a great choice.

Blackbutt timber is sustainable because it’s a natural resource that’s been around for thousands of years and will continue to be around for many more. It comes from trees that grow in Australian forests and are harvested in Australia, meaning that no trees are cut down or destroyed just to build your staircase.

This also means that there’s no need to import any materials from overseas—you can have your staircases made completely locally!

Blackbutt timber is also renewable because it re-grows after being harvested by felling some trees nearby so as not to deplete the entire forest’s resources (this practice is called ‘harvesting’).

As long as trees are replanted after harvest takes place, then over time there’ll always be plenty of new ones available for use by builders such as yourself!

Aside from being sustainable and renewable, blackbutt timber has many other benefits too:

It’s low-impact—meaning minimal damage caused during extraction processes;

It’s low-maintenance—meaning little need for upkeep throughout its lifespan;

It’s carbon-neutral—meaning it doesn’t contribute extra carbon dioxide emissions into our atmosphere like other resources often do when used over time

Conclusion

Blackbutt Timber Melbourne is a versatile, durable and sustainable material that can be used to make beautiful staircases. With its deep grain, natural weathering and natural oils, this timber has many qualities which make it an ideal choice for staircases.

It is also very strong and resistant to fungi or decay so it will last for many years without having to be treated with chemicals or paint.