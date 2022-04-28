Don’t Panic! Here’s What To Do If Someone Starts Choking.

In the moments after someone has started choking, time is crucial. Every second counts. The average person has about four minutes before they lose consciousness. Don’t panic – getting Choking First Aid Australia is best who wants to be prepared for an emergency; read on for our top tips.

What is choking?

Choking is a medical emergency that happens when someone’s airway is blocked, preventing them from breathing. Choking can occur when a foreign object gets lodged in the airway, such as food.

It can also happen when a person tries to vomit, and the vomit goes down the wrong way (known as “aspiration pneumonia”). When someone is choking, they will usually make a gasping noise and may turn blue or lose consciousness.

Why does choking happen?

Choking occurs when something blocks the airway, preventing oxygen from getting to the lungs. This can happen for reasons: a piece of food may get stuck in the throat, a child may choke on a toy, or someone may have an allergy attack and start to suffocate. Whatever the cause, it’s important to know what to do when someone is choking.

Who is at risk of choking?

There are a few different factors that can increase your risk of choking. If you’re a smoker, you’re more likely to choke on food than someone who doesn’t smoke. Additionally, if you eat fast or tend to talk while you’re eating, you’re also at risk. Age is also a factor—children and the elderly are more prone to choking than other groups. That’s why it’s so important to be prepared with Choking First Aid Australia wide and know what to do in an emergency.

What are the signs of choking?

It can be difficult to tell if someone is choking, as they may not be able to speak or make any noise. Look out for these common signs: -The person is unable to cough or speak

-The person’s face is red or blue

-They are clutching at their throat

-The person is breathing rapidly

-There is a popping or rattling noise when they breathe If you think someone is choking, act fast! Step one is to ask the person if they can speak. If they can, tell them to cough forcefully. If they can’t speak or cough, start performing Heimlich manoeuvre.

What to do if someone is choking?

When someone is choking, their airway is blocked and they can’t breathe. If you’re not sure if someone is choking, here are some signs: They’re making a high-pitched noise while trying to breathe

They can’t speak or cry

Their face is turning blue If you see any of these signs, it’s time to take action. The first thing you want to do is call 911. Then, use the Heimlich manoeuvre to try and dislodge the object blocking their airway. To do this, stand behind the person and put your arms around their waist.

Make a fist with one hand and place it just below the person’s ribcage. Grasp your fist with your other hand and press into their abdomen with quick thrusts. You should do this until the object pops out or the person becomes unconscious.

Conclusion:

Choking is a very serious emergency that can kill a person in minutes. If you think someone is choking, it’s important to act quickly and correctly to save their life. Remember: Time is of the essence when it comes to choking, so don’t hesitate to use Choking First Aid Australia-wide if you think someone is in danger.