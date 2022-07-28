WHAT TO DO IF YOUR CAR IS TOTALED IN AN ACCIDENT

If your car has been totalled in an accident, it’s important to know what you can claim from insurance. Smash Repairs Melbourne is the one who can help you with this scenario the best. In this article, we’ll discuss how total loss works and what kinds of vehicles are eligible for total loss coverage.

It’s important to know what you can claim from insurance following an accident.

You should know what you can claim from insurance following an accident so that you can make informed decisions about the best course of action. All types of drivers are covered by auto insurance:

The driver who was at fault in the crash (or if there was more than one driver involved, then each driver’s liability is determined separately)

Anyone in the car that wasn’t involved in any way with driving or being hit by another vehicle (including passengers)

Not all vehicle damage is immediately visible after an accident.

Not all vehicle damage is immediately visible after an accident. A driver who has been in a crash must leave the car with Smash Repairs Melbourne professionals to check for hidden damage, such as damage to the engine, transmission, and suspension. In addition to checking for this type of mechanical damage, drivers should also be aware that there are many other possible areas that could have been damaged by the collision—for example:

The airbag module (if you’re able)

Your electrical system (if you’re able)

Your fuel system (if you’re able)

Your bodywork

When determining whether or not to total a car, there are many factors to consider.

The amount of damage done to the vehicle should be considered first. If you have totalled your car and it is in need of extensive repairs, this could make it difficult for you to sell or trade-in your car. In addition, if the damage was too extensive and cannot be repaired, then replacing that part would cost more than just repairing it would have originally cost when purchased new (e.g., replacing an engine).

The value of your vehicle also plays into whether or not it should be totalled after an accident occurs; however, insurance companies often factor their own policies into these calculations as well, so don’t expect them always follow standard guidelines set forth by government agencies like NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration).

Leave Your Car For Smash Repairs

In the event that your car is totalled in an accident, you will need to contact the smash repair shop. The first thing they’ll want to know is how much damage was done to the vehicle. They’ll also want to know how much value it has and whether or not it’s insured for that amount. If there are any questions about insurance coverage or additional fees associated with replacing a damaged part of your vehicle, ask them directly so that they can help address those concerns before proceeding further with repairs or replacement services. Like if the paint needs a job, ask for Car Spray Painter in Melbourne to address the issue.

In most cases, if there aren’t any mechanical problems with your vehicle after an accident (such as broken windows), then Smash Repair shops can send out tow trucks right away so that we can get our way back home safe and sound!

Conclusion

Make sure that you’re aware of your rights when it comes to totalling a car. If you’re not sure what to do after an accident, contact our office to talk about the situation in more detail.