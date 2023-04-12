What To Look For In A House And Land Package Contract?

If you’re looking to invest in a home and land package, it’s important to know what you’re getting into. House and land packages South Adelaide are great solutions for people who don’t have time or money for a custom build. Also take a look at here also: https://fairmontfirst.com.au/house-and-land-packages-south-adelaide/

They can be particularly appealing if you’re buying a new house with an existing building on the block. However, like any other contract, it’s important to know what you’re signing up for before you get your deposit cheque ready!

Property specifications

When you’re looking at property specifications, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Location. Is it close to transport? Is it a good area? Does it have any environmental risks (such as flooding or bushfire risk)?

Size. How much space do you need? Are there any restrictions on the size of house you can build on a block of land? The most important thing is that all this should match your needs and requirements for growing your family in years to come!

Inclusions and exclusions

Inclusions and exclusions are an important part of any contract. They tell you exactly what’s included in your House and Land Packages South Adelaide, as well as what isn’t.

Inclusions are things that don’t need to be added or negotiated separately–they’re standard parts of the deal.

For example, if you want electricity installed on your land when it’s built, that won’t cost extra because it’s already included in your House and Land Package contract. Exclusions are things that aren’t included in the price but could be added at an extra cost (like a swimming pool).

Some items might be included in one contract but excluded from another; for example, some contracts will have air-conditioning installed while others don’t include it at all; while some contracts may include internet access while others do not include WIFI connectivity or cable television services.

Construction timeline

The contract will specify a timeline for construction, including dates for inspections and completion. It’s important to know these dates because they will impact your ability to move into the property on time and also affect how long it takes before you can settle on the property.

If there are any delays in construction, then this should be made clear in writing so that both parties are aware of what has happened and why it has happened.

If there is any disagreement between yourself and the builder about whether or not something was done correctly or within specified time frames, make sure this is included as part of any dispute resolution process outlined in their contracts.

Warranty

The warranty is a promise that the builder will fix any defects in your property for at least 10 years. It should cover all defects, including structural and electrical issues, plumbing problems and even termites. The warranty should also be transferable to the buyer if you sell before its expiry date.

Conclusion

We hope this article has helped you understand the key points of a house and land packages South Adelaide.