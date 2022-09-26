Why Ford Ranger Is The Best Second Hand Ute To Buy?

Ford Ranger is the most popular ute in Australia. The vehicle has great fuel economy, it’s affordable and it can tow and haul almost anything. It’s also known for its off-road capabilities and strong powertrain, which makes it stand out from other used utes for sale Brisbane on the market today.

The Strong Powertrain

The Ford Ranger is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that can produce up to 130kW and 400Nm of torque. It’s mated to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission and is capable of towing up to 3,500kg.

With such strong powertrain, even if you want to go further than the standard 1,200km range (from a tankful), you don't have to worry about it running out of juice before reaching your destination.

Towing and Hauling Capabilities

When it comes to towing and hauling capabilities, the Ford Ranger is the best choice. With a capacity of 3,500 pounds, you can tow your friends’ boats and trailers without any problems. It also has a 1,650 pound capacity which makes it capable of carrying large loads.

The Chevrolet Colorado can only haul up to 3,000 pounds while its competitor GMC Canyon can only carry 2,000 pounds. This means that you’ll have more opportunities for having fun with your friends because you can take them on trips in your truck with ease!

Impressive Off-Road Performance

The Ranger’s off-road performance is impressive.

It has a locking rear differential, which means that it can be used to help the driver get better traction when driving on slippery surfaces like snow or mud.

The Ranger also features a low-range transfer case for going over difficult terrain and terrains management system that helps you drive in any type of condition.

Good Fuel-Economy

You can save a lot of fuel when compared to other utes and even SUVs, thanks to the Ford Ranger's great fuel economy. This makes it one of the best second-hand ute that you can buy. According to one survey, the Ranger's 2.2-litre engine has a combined fuel economy of 9.5l/100km and 14.5l/100km city and highway respectively.

Conclusion

Ford Ranger offers a lot for used ute buyers. It has got a strong powertrain, impressive off-road performance, good fuel economy and towing and hauling capabilities.

If you're in the market for a used ute with all these features, then Ford Ranger is your best deal. The only downside is that it's not as comfortable as its competitors like Toyota HiLux or Nissan Navara due to its smaller cabin space which can be an issue if you have kids or friends travelling with you often but other than that there are no major complaints about this vehicle!