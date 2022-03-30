10 Creepy Crawlies You Didn’t Know Were In Melbourne

Melbourne is known for a lot of things: wine, sport, and of course, pests. With a population of over 4 million and a year-round warm climate, it’s no wonder that some of these pests have made their way into our homes. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at 10 of the creepiest crawlies you didn’t know were in Melbourne. From spiders to cockroaches to rats, these pests can be a real nuisance. Read on to find out how to protect your home from them with Pest Control in Melbourne.

Overview The 10 Creepy Crawlies

While most of us know about the classic pests such as spiders and cockroaches, there is many more creepy crawlies lurking in Melbourne. Here is a list of ten of the creepiest crawlies you might encounter in Melbourne:

Earwigs

Centipedes

Silverfish

Spiders

Daddy longlegs

Scorpions

Cockroaches

Slugs and snails

Bats

Why Are They In Melbourne?

While some of these pests are simply passing through, others have made Melbourne their home. Some reasons why these pests might be in Melbourne include:

The climate is conducive to their survival

There is an abundance of food sources

Melbourne is a global city with a diverse population

The city is constantly growing and expanding

What Do They Do?

While most people know about spiders, ants, and cockroaches, there are many other creatures that live in Melbourne that often go unnoticed. Some pests, such as silverfish, are simply an annoyance, while others, like rats and mice, can carry diseases that can be harmful to humans. It’s important to know what these pests look like and what they can do in order to take the necessary precautions like Pest Control in Melbourne to keep them out of your home or business.

How Can You Get Rid Of Them?

So, you’ve identified the unwanted pest in your home and you’re keen to get rid of it. But how? The good news is, there are plenty of ways to get rid of creepy crawlies—you just need to find the right one for your situation. If the pest is a cockroach, for example, you can try a boric acid bait, which will kill them over time. If it’s a spider, you can use a pesticide spray or natural deterrent like citrus oil. There are also many DIY solutions that you can use, like using vinegar traps or mint spray. It’s important to identify the pest before you start treatment, as different methods work best for different creatures. So, what are you waiting for? Start extermination today!

While many of us would rather not think about it, pests are a reality that we all have to face at some point or another. Whether you’re dealing with ants in the kitchen or spiders in the bathroom, it’s important to know how to get rid of them and keep them from coming back.