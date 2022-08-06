5 Signs You Need to Replace Your Double Glazing Windows

Double glazed windows are energy efficient and can help you save on your utility bills. But even the best Double Glazing Windows Melbourne need to be replaced when they’re too old or no longer functioning properly. The following five signs will tell you if you need to replace the double-glazed windows in your home.

1) Visible Cracks

If you can see cracks in your double-glazed windows, it means the seal between the two panes of glass has failed. This can happen for a number of reasons, but once the seal is broken, moisture can get in, and condensation will form. In addition to being unsightly, this can also lead to mould and mildew growth, which can cause health problems. If you see any cracks, it’s time to replace your windows.

2) Inaccurate Measurements

One of the most common reasons for replacing Double Glazing Windows Melbourne is that they were inaccurately measured. This can happen when you DIY the installation or hire an inexperienced contractor. If your windows are too small, they won’t be able to properly do their job. And if they’re too big, they can cause all sorts of problems, from being difficult to open and close to not providing adequate insulation.

3) Difficult Shutting

The most common sign that your windows may need replacing is if they become difficult to shut. This happens when the sealant around the edge of the glass starts to degrade, allowing air and moisture to seep in. Over time, this can cause the frame to warp, making it difficult to close the window. A double-glazed window replacement company will be able to provide you with a quote for a complete set of new windows or just the replacement frames so you can continue to use your existing frames but with new glass.

4) Damaged Frames

One of the most obvious signs that you need to replace your double-glazed windows is if the frames are damaged. This could be due to general wear and tear or something more serious, like an impact from a storm. If you notice any cracks, chips, or warping in the frame, it’s time to start shopping for new windows. There’s no point waiting until they’re too broken to use before getting them replaced. Cracked glass: An easy way to tell when you should consider replacing your double-glazed windows is if the glass starts showing signs of cracking. The best way to check this is by holding a light up behind them and looking at how transparent they are, especially on cold days when condensation appears on the glass.

5) Damaged Seals

One of the most common issues with Double Glazing Windows Melbourne is that the seals can become damaged. This damage can be caused by a number of things, including direct sunlight, extreme temperatures, and moisture. If you notice any of these signs, it’s time to replace your windows:

1. Your windows are condensed.

2. You can see water or moisture in between the panes of glass.

3. There is a visible change in the clarity of the glass.

4. The window frames are warped or deformed in any way.

5. There is excessive noise coming from your windows.