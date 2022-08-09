A Complete Guide Tour Kakadu

Australia is home to some of the most beautiful national parks in the world, and Kakadu National Park is one of them. The remote park covers over 130,000 square miles and contains a diverse ecosystem with unique flora and fauna.

It’s also home to some of the oldest rock formations on earth—the Arnhem Land plateau—which are estimated as being 2.6 billion years old! There’s no shortage of amazing things to see, do, and experience during your visit for tours Kakadu; however, it’s important that you plan ahead so you don’t miss out on anything.

Where Is Kakadu?

Kakadu National Park is located in the Northern Territory of Australia, about 260 kilometres from Darwin. That may seem like a long way, but Kakadu is only slightly further than you would have to drive to get to Uluru (Ayers Rock), which is one of Australia’s most popular tourist spots.

The size of the park makes it a little difficult to navigate; however, if you are prepared and know what you’re doing then your trip should run smoothly.

Kakadu has been an Aboriginal reserve since 1957, but was first established by Europeans in 1869 as part of a cattle station owned by a man named Alexander Davidson who worked there until he dies in 1891 at age 81 years old!

When Should You Visit Kakadu?

The best time to visit Kakadu is during the dry season, which runs from April to October. The wet season runs from November to March, but it can be more difficult to spot wildlife and some areas may be closed due to flooding. That being said, if you’re interested in bird watching or spotting crocodiles (or both), then visiting during the dry season might not be ideal since there’s less water around.

How To Get to Kakadu?

The nearest airport to Kakadu is Darwin International Airport, located about 40 miles (64km) from Jabiru. If you’re flying in from outside Australia, there might be more than one flight option for what can be a long trip. For example, if you’re coming from Europe or Asia and want to visit Kakadu on your way down under, it makes sense that your flight would arrive in Australia early enough for a layover before continuing on to Darwin. You may also have a layover in Sydney or Melbourne before continuing onto Kakadu if you have an international flight departing from somewhere further south than Sydney (for example).

As always with air travel these days, check all options carefully before booking. The best flights will almost always involve changing planes at least once; some airlines offer free transfers between terminals while others charge extra fees or make it very difficult if not impossible (like Singapore Airlines did last year when they pulled out all their transfer buses because they were overbooked).

Where to Stay in Kakadu

Kakadu has a range of accommodation options, from hotels and hostels, to campsites. There are also luxury lodges on offer. Hot air ballooning is another great way to see Kakadu’s stunning landscapes from above. Camping and caravanning are available at many locations within the park, while there are rental houses in Jabiru and Kakadu’s other townships. Caravan parks can be found throughout the region as well as family friendly accommodation such as homestays and eco-lodges

Put Kakadu National Park on your bucket list!

If you’ve never been to Kakadu National Park, then it’s time to make plans. This iconic Australian destination is a must-see for anyone with an interest in wildlife, natural beauty and Aboriginal culture.

Whether you’re going on a road trip around Australia or taking a quick weekend break from Sydney, there are many ways to explore Kakadu and its rich history—from day trips to multi-day adventures and everything in between!

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a place to explore Australia’s natural wonders, Kakadu National Park is the perfect destination. With so much beauty and history in one place, this park is sure to impress even the most jaded traveller. Whether you want to see wildlife or ancient rock art, there are plenty of things to do in tours Kakadu—and we hope this guide has helped you figure out how best to experience them!