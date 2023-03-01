5 Things To Avoid With Your Washing Machine

You love your washing machine and it loves you, right? You use it for everything: dirty work clothes, towels, hand-me-downs. But what if there was something you could do to keep your Fully Automatic Westinghouse Washing Machine in top shape and avoid the repairman?

What if there were simple things you could do that would save you time and money in the long run? Well, this article is all about those things! So let’s get started!

Using too much detergent

Using too much detergent is a common mistake, but it’s one that can damage your machine. Detergents are designed to work with water and they’re not cleaning agents; they simply soften the water so that it can clean better.

Too much detergent will cause sudsing and residue, which leads to clogs in your machine and inefficient cleaning performance.

The best way to avoid this issue is by measuring out your laundry detergent according to how much laundry you’re washing.

If you have a large load (like blankets), then use more than half of what’s recommended on the bottle; if it’s just sheets or towels, just use half as much as recommended on their labels!

Overloading

When it comes to washing machines, overloading is one of the biggest mistakes you can make. Overloading can cause damage to your machine and result in a build-up of lint that will be harder to clean out later on.

To avoid this problem, use a washing machine calculator when determining how much laundry you can fit into your machine at once. The last thing you want is for your clothes to become damaged or dirty because they were crammed into an overloaded wash cycle!

Not unloading the lint filter after every wash

It’s a good idea to clean your lint filter after every wash. That way, it won’t get clogged up and cause problems with your machine. You should also be cleaning it every 6 months or so (depending on how much laundry you do).

Don’t Ignore Regular Maintenance & User Manual

You should definitely check the user manual for instructions on how to use your Westinghouse Washing Machine. It’s also good to know what kind of maintenance it requires, including regular cleaning and other safety precautions.

If you have any problems with your machine, check the user manual first! The manufacturer will likely provide specific instructions on how to troubleshoot a problem and fix it yourself – if they don’t offer any advice at all (or just say “call us”), then maybe it’s time for an upgrade.

Not sure where your manual is? You can find most manuals online nowadays anyway; just search for “washing machine user guide” or something similar along those lines.

Don’t Delay Repairs

You should get your washing machine fixed as soon as possible. The longer you wait, the more likely it is that you’ll have to pay for expensive repairs later on.

If you need assistance finding a reliable repair service, ask friends and family members who they recommend in your area and check out reviews online before making an appointment.

Conclusion

We hope that this article has helped you understand the importance of keeping your Westinghouse Washing Machine in good working order. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact professionals.