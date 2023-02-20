Mother’s Guide To Picking The Right Maternity Nursing Bra

A good maternity bra is one of the most important pieces of clothing you’ll wear during your pregnancy. Not only does it support and lift, but it also helps to alleviate back pain and reduce breast tenderness. So how do you know you’re getting the right one? Here are some tips on what to look for when making this important purchase:

Underwire-free

Underwire-free. Underwires can be uncomfortable, especially if you have sensitive skin or suffer from a metal sensitivity. You may also want to steer clear of underwire bras if you’re breastfeeding and don’t want to risk irritation or infection in your nipples.

Soft cups. This is a matter of personal preference, but many moms prefer soft cups because they are more comfortable than moulded cups (which tend to be stiffer).

Full coverage nursing bras offer better support than stretchy maternity bras without the ability to clip on an extender strap for additional support when needed though some women find that this isn't adequate enough during their first few weeks postpartum when their breasts are still engorged with milk!

Supportive whilst non-constricting

You want a maternity nursing bra that’s supportive without being restrictive. You want it to feel like you’re wearing nothing at all but still have the support of a traditional bra. This is one of those rare things in life where you can have both!

Some people think that if they get a supportive nursing bra, they’ll be sacrificing comfort and style. That couldn’t be further from the truth! A good maternity/nursing bra will actually make your life easier by giving you instant access to your breasts when they need it most: during feeding time!

Adjustable Straps

One of the most important things to consider when you’re buying a maternity bra is how adjustable its straps are.

Adjustable straps are great because they allow you to adjust your bra as your body changes over time and make sure it fits perfectly no matter what size or shape you might be at any given moment.

If your bra has adjustable straps, take some time to play around with them before deciding on which length suits you best (and also try out different positions for them). Your breasts may change size throughout pregnancy, but it’s also possible that one side may become bigger than the other during nursing so, if possible, make sure both sides can be adjusted independently!

Versatile & Convenient

Versatile: A good nursing bra should be versatile and allow you to wear it in different ways. You may need to pull up the neckline or lower it depending on what you’re doing, so make sure your nursing bra has enough adjustability for this purpose.

Convenient: Your new nursing bra should also be convenient, since you’ll probably want something easy to use when on-the-go (and not just at home).

Conclusion

There are a lot of options out there when it comes to finding the right nursing bra, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to personal preference.

If you’re looking for something supportive and comfortable, we recommend checking out online selection of maternity bras.