7 Most Awaited Movies of 2023

Another year has flown by! It is so hard to believe that just in a week, we will be in 2023. Well, one good thing to look forward to in 2023 that we are sure of are the incredible movies that will be released in Cinema ChCh throughout the year. There are some award hopefuls, some highly-anticipated sequels, and a whole bunch of exciting movies that will make your weekends, romantic dates, and family outings complete.

Major Movie Releases In 2023

Babylon

The newest movie from director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash) is another glossy portrayal of Hollywood. Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, and Jean Smart are among the Hollywood superstars featured in Babylon. This period piece examines Hollywood’s shift from silent to sound cinema chch beautifully.

Release date: January 19, 2023

The Whale

Brendan Fraser, who plays a solitary English teacher who is severely obese in the movie The Whale, is the subject of much discussion. Fraser’s daughter, with whom he is striving to mend fences, is portrayed by Sadie Sink.

Release date: the release date of this movie is not yet out, but the first screening will be held in January at Sydney’s Openair cinemas

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Although the six-season run of Teen Wolf wasn’t long ago, when we catch up with Scott and the pack in Teen Wolf: The Movie, both real life, and Beacon Hills have moved on. Although Scott and his buddies are now adults with careers, children, and even more otherworldly creatures to battle, the term “Adult Wolf” doesn’t seem fitting.

Release date: January 26, 2023

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first of many Marvel movies to be released in 2023, will start off in Phase 5 of the MCU in a big way. In the movie, Scott, Hope, and Cassie are once more thrust into the Quantum Realm, where they run into Kang the Conqueror, a well-known adversary (Jonathan Majors).

Release date: February 16, 2023

Creed III

In the third chapter of the Rocky spin-off series, titled Creed III, Adonis Creed enjoys his success in the ring when a former acquaintance shows up to challenge his dynasty.

Release date: March 2, 2023

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

2022 witnessed the cinematic debut of Shazam’s greatest adversary, Black Adam. How is the hero going to respond? Shazam: Fury of the Gods, starring Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler as the daughters of Atlas, will likely not reveal the answer, but it will present the hero with a new threat.

Release date: March 16, 2023

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

One of the best Spider-Man movies ever made is, without a doubt, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and it even won an Oscar. A sequel was unavoidable, and in 2023, audiences will be able to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the second installment of a trilogy. After being dropped into the Spider-Verse, Miles and Gwen team up with a fresh batch of Spider-People to take on a new foe.