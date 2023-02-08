Everything You Need To Know About Microblading Lips

Microblading lips is a technique that involves using a handheld tool to create fine strokes on the surface of the skin.

The strokes are done in such a way that they mimic the look created when applying lipstick or other lip colour products. While microblading experts in Auckland isn’t as permanent as tattooing, it does last longer than traditional makeup techniques like lip liner or lip gloss.

Everything About Microblading Lips

What does microblading lips do?

Microblading is a cosmetic tattoo that can be used to create fuller lips, a more defined cupid’s bow and philtrum. It’s also known as eyebrow embroidery or eyebrow feathering because it mimics the look of feathers on your brows.

The process involves using a blade to create tiny punctures in the skin that will heal over time as permanent pigment deposits fill them in.

The effect is similar to what happens when you get a tattoo–except instead of getting ink injected into your skin through needles (or if you’re getting microblading done on your lips), an artist uses their pen-like tool with its own fine tip dipped in pigment ink to etch out small strokes along their clients’ faces like etching out words on paper with pen nibs!

Why try microblading lips?

Lip microblading is a great alternative to lip injections. It’s also a good option for those who want to enhance their natural look and fill in lines around their lips.

If you have thin lips, this procedure can help add fullness and definition. Many people choose it because they don’t want to undergo the pain associated with getting injections, as well as having them removed later on down the road (which can be costly).

The result of microblading lasts about two years before it needs touching up again–a much longer lifespan than any other type of cosmetic procedure!

Is it safe?

Microblading is a cosmetic procedure that uses a handheld tool to create tiny, hair-like strokes on the skin. It’s often used to enhance the look of eyebrows, but it can also be used on lips.

The technician will carefully outline your desired shape with an eyebrow pencil before applying pigment with the microblading tool–which looks like an angled razor blade with small needles attached–to create tiny lines that mimic hairs within those outlines.

Microblading lips is a good option for people who want to enhance their natural look.

Microblading lips is a good option for people who want to enhance their natural look. For those who already have full lips, microblading Auckland can be used to add colour and fix any areas that have faded or lost their natural pigment over time.

For those with thin or uneven lips, microblading can help you achieve fuller and more symmetrical lips by adding more definition and dimension.

The procedure also helps correct unevenness caused by scarring from previous procedures like lip injections or plastic surgery (such as collagen injections).

Conclusion

If you are interested in microblading lips, it’s important to do your research and find a reputable practitioner.

There are many different microblading Auckland techniques and styles of this procedure that can affect how long your results last.

It’s also important to understand the risks associated with any type of cosmetic procedure before deciding whether or not it’s right for you.