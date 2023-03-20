7 Top Tips for Elevating Your Pergola to Resort Level

We’ve all seen those amazing Pergolas at resorts and hotels, right? They’re that beautiful wooden structure with a ceiling that has been a staple of architecture for centuries.

It’s been used by ancient civilizations like the Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians to provide shade from the hot sun during their meals. Today, pergolas can be found in backyards everywhere! But how do you elevate your pergola to resort level? We’ve got seven tips to help you get started:

Add Lighting

Lighting is a great way to add ambiance and make your pergola look even more spectacular. If you want to create a relaxing atmosphere, consider using string lights or lanterns that hang from hooks on the beams.

You can also use lighting as a way of highlighting certain features of your structure, such as its columns or arches–just be sure not to overdo it!

Finally, lighting will allow you to create party-like conditions in your backyard without having to spend money on additional décor (or even food). This is especially useful if guests don’t feel like bringing anything along–because who wants leftovers?

Choose The Right Furniture

When it comes to choosing the right furniture, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First and foremost, you want your guests to be comfortable while they’re relaxing by the pool or enjoying dinner under the stars. You also want something that will last for years–and that means choosing furniture made with quality materials and sturdy construction.

You’ll also want to make sure that whatever outdoor seating solution you choose is weatherproof so that it doesn’t get damaged by rain or snow (or even just regular use).

And finally, since this furniture will likely be outdoors all year round, consider how easy each piece is going to be able to clean and maintain over time; if it can’t stand up against dust from pollen allergies or mildew caused by humidity levels during hot summer months–or any other type of weather-related damage–then maybe look at another option instead!

Add A Statement Swing

A swing is a great way to add comfort, relaxation, and entertainment to your pergola. Swings can be used for reading or watching the sunset at night, entertaining guests, relaxing with friends and family members or even watching your kids play.

If you’re looking for one of the affordable Pergolas options that will provide years of enjoyment, consider purchasing a rope hammock.

These hammocks are made from 100% cotton rope material so they’re easy on sensitive skin (no more red marks!) They come in several colours such as grey/white stripes or navy-blue stripes with white stars on them!

Add Plants

You can elevate your pergola to resort level by adding plants. When choosing plants, it’s important to consider the following:

Choose plants that don’t require a lot of maintenance. If you’re going to be using your pergola for entertaining, choose low-maintenance plants that look great all year round and don’t require much water or fertilizer.

Choose native plants that are suited for your region and climate. Make sure they will thrive in the sunniest spot on your property (or under an overhang) before planting them in this location!

Consider how much time you’ll spend maintaining these new additions–and whether or not these fit into your lifestyle!

Increase Privacy

Privacy is a major concern for many homeowners. While your pergola may be an inviting place to spend time, it’s important that you ensure that privacy is maintained.

There are several ways to increase the privacy of your pergola:

Privacy screens can be made from natural materials such as bamboo, wood, or canvas; they are designed to block out prying eyes without obstructing the view of the landscape beyond them. They come in different shapes and sizes depending on what type of look or feel you want for your outdoor space.

A fence is another option if you’re looking for something more permanent than simply hanging curtains over windows when guests come over! You can choose between various types of fencing materials depending on how much maintenance they require (eucalyptus wood lasts longer than pressure-treated pine).

If money isn’t an issue, then consider installing automatic gates so that no one has access unless invited by those who live there regularly–this will give off even more privacy than just having normal fences around because no one would know where exactly these entrances lead unless given specific directions beforehand!

Paint And Stain

If you want to keep the wood the same color, the stain is a good option. Staining your Pergolas Sydney will help to keep it looking new, while also protecting it from weather damage. However, if you choose this option be aware that stains tend to be more expensive than paint and can be harder to apply.

If you live in a wet climate where there is lots of rain or humidity then staining may be better suited for your needs as well; however, if you live somewhere dryer then painting might suit better–especially since painting requires less time and effort than staining!

Install Heating And Cooling Solutions

If you’re looking to elevate your Pergolas Sydney to resort level, one of the best ways is by installing a heat and cooling solution.

There are many options on the market that can help you achieve this goal. You just need to choose one that meets your needs and then hire an experienced professional installer for installation purposes.

The first step in choosing the right system for your pergola is understanding what kind of climate zone it’s located in coastal, desert, or somewhere else entirely.

This will determine how much energy-efficient insulation should be used around windows and doors as well as what type of heating/cooling equipment should be installed within its walls (such as central air conditioning).

Conclusion

Since Pergolas are a great way to add shade and privacy to your backyard, it’s worth taking the time to make sure yours looks its best. If you have any questions or concerns about building or maintaining your pergola, please don’t hesitate to contact professional builders!