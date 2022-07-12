Amazing Canadian Road Trip When Your Tour Canada

Canada is a beautiful country with a lot of breathtaking views. And if you’re on tours Canada and have time, then you should plan a road trip along the coast from Vancouver to Victoria and back. There are several steps that you need to make on your way, like the Butchart Gardens in Victoria, but there are also other things worth seeing.

Vancouver

Vancouver is a great city to visit. It’s full of places where you can appreciate the natural beauty of British Columbia, from Stanley Park and English Bay to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park and Grouse Mountain. And as any Vancouverite will tell you, there are plenty of reasons to come back again in the winter too!

Jasper

Jasper National Park is a must-see on your Canadian road trip. This park is home to the Canadian Rockies, which are also known as the Rocky Mountains. The Athabasca Glacier and the Columbia Icefield are two famous attractions in Jasper National Park that you will not want to miss out on seeing!

The Athabasca Glacier is located 35 km from Jasper town centre, so it makes for an easy day trip while staying at one of our Jasper hotels. World Heritage Sites like this one are found throughout Canada’s many national parks—they’re so important that UNESCO has deemed them worthy of preservation forever! You can hike or snowshoe along a 10 km long trail (about 5 miles) just for viewing purposes, or go for a full-day excursion with some hiking mixed in for a more challenging exploration of this amazing piece of nature’s beauty.

These guided tours Canada-wide give visitors access to some truly stunning chambers underneath massive blocks of ice—be sure not to miss out!

Banff National Park

Banff National Park is one of Canada’s most popular tourist destinations. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which means it has been recognized as having universal value and significance.

The park covers an area of more than 6,641 square kilometres (2,583 square miles), making it the third-largest national park in all of Canada. The landscape varies greatly throughout the park due to its location near the Rocky Mountains. You’ll find tall peaks with glaciers, rivers and lakes surrounded by forests, meadows filled with wildflowers in springtime—and even hot springs that provide some great photo opportunities!

Whistler

Whistler is a year-round resort where you can enjoy skiing, snowboarding, and many other activities. It’s known as the snowiest resort in North America, with an average annual snowfall of over 5 meters (16 feet). In fact, Whistler has the highest concentration of ski and snowboard resorts in North America.

If you love winter sports, then you should definitely make your way to this Canadian destination during your road trip across Canada.

Drummond Island National Park

Drummond Island National Park, located on an island of the same name in Georgian Bay, is a Canadian national park in the province of Ontario. The park is located about 25 km from Tobermory and about 60 km from the Bruce Peninsula.

The Drummond Islands were declared a National Park Reserve in 1927 and became a National Park on 16 October 1970.

Gaspésie National Park

Explore the area. Gaspésie National Park is a hiker’s paradise, but you don’t have to strap on your boots to enjoy the wonders of this region. Stop by Ste-Anne-des-Monts and take a stroll through its beautiful downtown core. Visit Cap-Chat and learn about its history at a local museum or browse galleries selling art inspired by whales, birds, and other animals native to these parts.

Eat! With all that exploring you’re doing in Gaspésie National Park, it’s important not to forget your stomach!

Go on a road trip in Canada.

What better way to see the country than by road? Whether you want to visit national parks, go camping in the great outdoors, or simply drive along the best scenic routes in Canada, there are many places to visit on a road trip. But what makes it even more fun is that it can be done in short periods of time. That means if you’re on a budget, it’s perfect for your next Canadian vacation!

And because you’ll be meeting other people who are travelling cross-country too (instead of being cooped up alone inside an aeroplane), it’s also great for making new friends along the way.

Conclusion

Hopefully, we’ve given you some inspiration to take a Canadian road trip and experience the beauty of our country. Whether you choose to visit one region or explore them all, there is much to see and do in Canada!