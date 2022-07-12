How to Select the Right Insert Fireplaces?

It’s no secret that gas inserts are an excellent way to add instant warmth to your home. It doesn’t matter if you live in a climate where winters are mild or if you live in an area where temperatures drop below zero, these units will work for you. But before you run out and buy one of these fireplaces, there are some important things to consider. Let’s take a look at some of the basics:

measure your fireplace opening

You should also measure the width of your fireplace opening. The height and depth will be determined by how far away from the wall you place it, but if you want a custom-made insert fireplaces for your home then you might need to measure both dimensions so that they’re accurate. You can do this with a tape measure or ruler; just be careful not to pull out too much material as this may cause damage later on when removing them!

If possible, get someone else who knows what they’re doing along with you when measuring in case there are any errors made in measuring up against each other (e.g., one person starts measuring while another continues working). This way everyone gets an idea of exactly what needs done before proceeding further into production!

measure the size of the existing fireplace cut-out

As you can see, the measurement of a fireplace cut-out needs to be taken into account when choosing an insert. The depth and width of your existing fireplace cut-out will determine how large or small your new insert will need to be. For example, if your existing fireplace has a depth of 1 foot and a width of 4 feet (1 x 4), then you’ll need an insert that is approximately 5 inches deep by 6 inches wide.

measure the depth of existing fireplace cut-out

Once you’ve decided on your new insert, it’s time to measure the depth of the existing fireplace cut-out. This will give you an idea of how much room there is to work with in order to make sure your gas insert fits properly.

Next, measure out where you want your hearth and new hearth tile (if applicable) before taking measurements for each part separately. It’s important that these measurements are accurate so that when everything is fitted together it looks good and doesn’t interfere with any other parts of your home’s decorating scheme.

determine which type of gas venting system is in place and make sure you purchase a compatible unit

To determine which type of gas venting system is in place and make sure you purchase a compatible unit, it’s important to know exactly what your existing system consists of. If there are no other types of vents in place at all, then this is an easy task. However, if there are other types of vents (such as electric), then it may be necessary for you to consult with an experienced contractor before proceeding any further with selecting an insert fireplace product.

remember that when you purchase a gas insert, it should have all the components needed to make it work.

Before you buy a gas insert fireplace, there are some things to consider. First and foremost is whether or not it will fit your home’s decor. If you want something that looks like it belongs in an old barn, then this is not the right option for you. But if your home has clean lines and modern elements like wood floors and white walls then perhaps a gas insert fireplace would be perfect!

Next comes installation: Will installing an insert fire place be difficult? Are there parts missing from my current one that need replacing before I can install this new one? What about cleanup after installation has been completed? These questions should all be asked when choosing which model would work best for your needs at home.

Conclusion

These are just some of the considerations you should make when choosing a gas insert fireplaces. Remember that when you purchase a gas insert, it should have all the components needed to make it work. These components include a chimney liner kit that ensures proper venting, as well as an adapter kit for connecting your unit to existing gas lines and power supply. In addition, be sure that your unit is compatible with any existing wood-burning fireplace inserts or inserts with alternative fuels like propane or natural gas (but not wood). Be sure also that your new insert will fit inside your existing fireplace cut-out so there are no gaps between them!