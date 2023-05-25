Exploring the Land of the Rising Sun: Unforgettable Group Tours in Japan

If you’ve been dreaming about visiting Japan, then it’s time to start planning your trip. With so much to see and do, deciding where to go first can take time.

So, here’s our pick for the best group tours Japan to enjoy and escape in your “Me Time”:

Highlights of Group Tours in Japan

The Japanese are known for hospitality, so you’ll feel at home as you explore this beautiful country.

If you’re looking for an unforgettable experience that will leave a lasting impression on your vacation memories, plenty of options are available for group tours in Japan. In addition to being one of the most popular destinations in Asia, Japan has much more than just Tokyo and Kyoto; it also features breathtaking natural wonders like Mt. Fuji and Hakone.

Tokyo

Tokyo is one of the most populous cities in the world, with a population of over 13 million people. Located on the eastern coast of Honshu island, it’s a major economic centre and home to some of Japan’s oldest temples and shrines.

You’ll want to explore Tokyo’s vibrant culture during your trip here. The city has been home to several influential styles of art over time, including ukiyo-e (woodblock prints), jidaigeki (“period dramas”), kabuki theatre performances, as well as manga comics (or “comic books”).

Kyoto

Kyoto is one of Japan’s most famous cities and was once the capital of Japan for over a thousand years. The city has many beautiful temples, shrines and gardens that are well worth visiting. In springtime, you will find many cherry blossom trees in bloom and in autumn, there are lots of colourful leaves on display throughout the city’s parks.

Kyoto is also considered one of the best places to group tours Japan with your family due to its many historical sites and being home to some significant shopping areas where you can buy souvenirs for friends back home!

Hiroshima

Hiroshima is a port city in the Chugoku region on the coast of the Seto Inland Sea in western Honshu. It is the capital of Hiroshima Prefecture and the largest city in the Chugoku region of western Honshu.

During Japan’s Sengoku period, Hiroshima was founded on August 6th, 1589, by Mori Terumoto as an outpost for his Nakajima clan’s army. The city suffered extensive damage from Allied bombing during World War II.

Mt. Fuji and Hakone

Hakone is a famous resort town with many hot springs and hiking trails. It’s also home to Mt. Fuji, one of Japan’s most iconic sights.

If you’re planning your trip, here are some things to keep in mind:

Pack a light jacket or sweater–temperatures drop quickly as evening approaches around Hakone Lake (Lake Ashino), so it’s best to be prepared!

Don’t forget your camera! You’ll want plenty of opportunities to capture photos that showcase this breathtaking region’s beauty, including views of Mt. Fuji rising above Hakone Gorge.

Conclusion

Japan is a country that will never disappoint. It has so much to offer and many different ways to experience it. We hope this article has inspired you to go on group tours Japan with your friends or family!