Safely Settling In: Movers Dedicated to Senior Citizens

In the US, around 50 million people are 65 and older. That’s a whopping number of seniors who want to continue living independently in their homes. Most seniors prefer not to move at all because they value their independence.

Hiring movers for seniors

It’s vital to hire a moving company that is experienced in moving senior citizens. This is especially true if you have a loved one who has health issues, as they may be more likely to experience pain or discomfort during the move.

Seniors are also less likely to be able to lift heavy boxes or climb stairs, so you and your mover need to plan accordingly for any areas where these limitations apply.

Several things you need to look out for

Check the company’s reviews. This can be done by looking at online reviews and comments from previous customers of the moving company you’re considering. If they have many negative reviews or complaints about their service, it may be a red flag that it’s not worth hiring.

All professional movers should have these credentials to protect themselves legally against liability claims filed by customers who were harmed during their move or other types of accidents related to their business operations.

Follow these tips to make sure your move goes smoothly

Make sure the company has insurance coverage and licenses

If you’re looking for a moving company, it’s important to know their insurance coverage and licenses. The most basic requirements include:

Insurance coverage for any damage or injuries during the move.

A license from your state’s Department of Transportation (DOT) or similar agency if required by law.

Certification from an approved training school to be allowed trucks and vans on public roads.

Ask if they have a customer service department

There are a few questions you should ask when it comes to customer service. The most important question is, “Is there anyone I can call 24/7?” If the moving company says no, that’s not a good sign. You’ll need someone who can answer your questions and help resolve any issues during the move.

Another thing you should look into is whether or not they have reviews from past customers available online so you can see what other people have said about their experience with this company.

Consider getting an estimate before hiring

Consider getting an estimate before hiring someone else to move you or your parents into their new home.

An estimate is the first step in determining how much money you need to budget for the move, so it’s important that you get one from a few different moving companies before choosing one that will handle your belongings.

Conclusion

