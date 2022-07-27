Google’s FAQ Schema Update: What it Means for Your SEO Strategy

After Google’s recent update to the way it displays FAQ pages, many website owners were confused about what this meant for their SEO strategy. Well, SEO Company Christchurch always believes that questions like Will this help or hurt my search rankings? And What should I do now? Started floating around the web, and all over the Internet, SEO experts have weighed in on the topic. If you’re curious about this latest update, what it means, and how you can use it to your advantage in the future, then read on to learn more!

How the new FAQ Schema limit works

The new FAQ schema limit is two questions per page. This means that if you have an SEO company Christchurch, you can only have two questions on your website that can be eligible for the rich results. However, you can still have more than two questions on your website, but they will not be eligible for the rich results. This update does not mean that you should stop asking questions on your website, but rather that you should focus on quality over quantity. If a user types in, What are some reasons why I might need a professional seo consultant? Into Google and then clicks on the More button below the search result, they will see What are some reasons why I might need a professional seo consultant? And How much do pro services cost? Below it. However, if someone were to type in, What is customer engagement strategy? There would be no second question because there are already two questions being displayed on this particular webpage.

What does the change mean for your SEO strategy?

If you’re running a company, or anywhere else for that matter, you’ll want to pay attention to Google’s recent update to their FAQ schema. Basically, the search engine is now able to better understand and interpret questions and answers on websites. This could have a big impact on your SEO strategy, as it will be even more important to ensure that your content is well-written and informative. So, if you get to engage with SEO Company Christchurch will make sure your content is well-written and informative. This is more important than ever now that Google can better understand questions and answers.

Other important aspects to keep in mind

SEO Company Christchurch can help you make sure your website is compliant with Google’s new schema requirements.

Here are some other important aspects to keep in mind:

Make sure your questions are well-researched and relevant to your audience. Keep your questions short and to the point. Structure your questions and answers in a way that is easy for users to understand. Use keyword-rich titles and descriptions for your FAQs. Promote your FAQs through social media and other channels. Regularly update your FAQs to ensure they are accurate and up-to-date.

Key takeaways from the update

Google is now featuring FAQs more prominently in search results. This update gives a boost to sites that have implemented schema markup for their FAQs. If you haven’t implemented schema markup for your FAQs, now is the time to do so! The update also provides an opportunity for you to improve your site’s usability and user experience.

By adding schema markup to your FAQs, you can help Google understand your content better and make your site more likely to appear in relevant search results. This update is just one more reason why it’s important to keep up with the latest SEO trends and best practices.