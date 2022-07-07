Common international SEO problems and solutions

International SEO is a complicated and confusing topic. It’s difficult to understand, let alone master. When you’re just starting out as an online marketer, all the moving parts can be overwhelming. So today, I’m going to share with you some common international SEO Auckland issues that most marketers run into at some point in their careers, along with tips for how to fix them!

Inconsistent language targeting across different pages

Inconsistent language targeting across different pages is one of the most common international SEO issues. If you have a website in two languages or you’ve recently translated your site into another language, it’s important that all the pages use consistent language targeting.

If you want to make sure your content is optimized for multiple countries and languages, check out Google’s International Targeting Guide.

Duplicate content between domains

Duplicate content is when two or more pages on your site contain the same or very similar information. For example, you could have two blog posts that have the exact same title and text. The problem with duplicate content is that it will dilute your SEO efforts. Search engines don’t always know which page to rank higher in search results for a particular keyword because they can’t tell whether the pages are differentiating themselves enough to warrant placing one above another.

If you see this issue on your website or want to avoid it altogether, check out our guide on how to avoid duplicate content between domains!

Slow page loading speeds for international users

Page speed is a ranking factor for search engines like Google. If a page takes too long to load, you’ll see a drop in your rankings.

Why is page speed important?

It’s all about user experience (UX). Visitors leave sites that take too long to load, so if you want to keep them around, you need to make sure they don’t have to wait longer than necessary.

Google wants pages that are fast and reliable — because it makes life easier for users who might be seeing thousands of different sites every day and can only spend so much time on each one before moving on.

Your customers will likely abandon the site if it takes too long for images or videos to load; this causes negative engagement from visitors who could have been potential buyers or subscribers but instead left out of frustration with slow performance issues.

Poorly written content for international audiences

Poorly written content for international audiences

It’s important to remember that when it comes to SEO Auckland, language is just one piece of the puzzle. If you’re not writing your content specifically for international audiences, it may not be optimized well enough to rank on search engines. You should use language that is relevant to each audience:

Language – Use words and phrases that are commonly used in the region where your website will be viewed (such as “long weekend” instead of “weekend”).

Topic – Make sure that what you’re talking about makes sense in a local context (for example, if you’re selling shoes online but they only sell children’s sizes).

Country – Target keywords and phrases specific to each country or region. For example, someone looking for a loan would likely ask about “loan providers” rather than “providers.”

Conclusion

If you want to avoid the common SEO Auckland mistakes that many people make, it’s essential that you keep these things in mind. These are some of the most common issues that could be hurting your site right now—whether it’s a matter of poor content or technical issues. If you find yourself facing any of these problems, don’t worry! There are plenty of ways to fix them before they become too serious.