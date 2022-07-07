Ideas For Pergola Lighting To Create the Ideal Ambiance

There’s nothing like the comfort of your own backyard. Whether you want to relax on a hammock and read a book or have friends over for a barbecue, it’s important that your outdoor space is bright and inviting. A well-lit pergolas in Adelaide can go a long way towards making your home feel warm and inviting both day and night. You’ll have plenty of options when it comes to lighting up your pergola, from string lights to lanterns and everything in between!

Pergola Roof Lights

Pergola roof lights are a great way to add a touch of elegance to your pergola. They’re available in both open and closed designs, so you can choose the one that best matches your space. If you do want to install them on an open structure, it’s recommended that you use two or three rows of lights, so they don’t look too sparse.

If you want something more discreet, consider using hanging fixtures instead of pendant lamps or chandeliers that hang down from the canopy frame itself (which would make it look like someone had hung a giant spiderweb).

String Lights

String lights are also an option for adding more light to your pergola. If you have a tall pergola, then strings of LED lights can be strung from the top all the way down to the floor. Another idea is to hang strings from the ceiling and then have them cross over each other at various points around your pergolas Adelaide so that you can strategically place them where they look best.

You may want to consider hanging string lights along the walls of your pergola as well as draping them across it if there is enough room (and if they will not get in anyone’s way).

Another option is hanging string lights from posts or beams in your outdoor living area like verandahs Adelaide; this will help create an appealing ambience while also illuminating certain areas within your space.

Lanterns

Lanterns are a great way to add light to the pergola. They can be hung from either side, or you can simply place them on top of the pergola. Lanterns come in a variety of materials, including metal, glass and ceramic.

The choice is yours! If you have an old metal lantern sitting around collecting dust, try hanging one from your pergola instead of storing it away in your garage or basement.

Accent Lighting

Accent lights are the perfect way to highlight specific areas of your pergola. The right accent lighting can make a huge difference!

Use smaller lights to highlight specific areas.

Use larger lights to highlight specific areas.

Use multiple lights to highlight specific areas or create patterns and shapes with them.

Conclusion

The world of lighting is so vast and dynamic that it can be overwhelming at times. But with some help from our pergolas Adelaide experts and this guide, we hope you will be able to find just the right solution for your pergola and garden.