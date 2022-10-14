How To Care For Hybrid Flooring In Your Home

Our homes are filled with a wide variety of flooring, from tile to hardwood. If you have a Hybrid Flooring Melbourne system, such as laminate-engineered hardwood or vinyl plank tile, then you’re likely very happy with its durability and ease of maintenance.

But if you’ve had your hybrid flooring for any length of time (or if your home has had it installed), there’s one question on your mind: how do I keep my hybrid flooring looking great? The answer is surprisingly simple—just follow these tips:

Keep a mat at every entrance.

Use a moisture-wicking pad under your vacuum to prevent moisture from damaging the floor.

Do not use paper towels, rags or sponges on hybrid floors because they can damage the floor’s finish.

Vacuum regularly.

To preserve the beauty of your flooring, it's important to vacuum regularly. At least once a week, vacuum your floor with a soft brush attachment on your vacuum cleaner. This will help remove dirt and grime that may be trapped in between the fibres of the planks (especially if you have children or pets).

If there are any stubborn spots that need further attention, use a crevice tool attachment or upholstery tool attachment on your vacuum cleaner to get into those hard-to-reach places.

If you want to keep your hardwood floors looking their best, make sure that you regularly sweep, mop or dust. This will help remove dirt, dust and other particles before they have a chance to get ground into the wood fibres.

Use a damp mop for spills.

If your flooring has a dark finish, use a damp mop to clean up spills as soon as they occur. The same goes for any other colour of hybrid flooring—you’ll want to avoid leaving stains or water spots on the surface if possible.

For example, if you’re using grey-coloured hybrid Flooring and you spill something red or orange onto it, that stain will be visible until you clean up the area properly.

If this happens while your floors are still wet from being washed, then it could stain permanently into the wood itself!

If your floors have become dirty and need more than just a quick mop-up session (or if they’ve been exposed to excessive amounts of moisture), then its recommended using a soft-bristled brush along with warm water and gentle dish soap or detergent instead of just plain hot water alone.

Use caution when cleaning these types of floors because many people have reported having issues with discolouration when using bleach products.

Conclusion

Conclusion

We hope that you found this article helpful and that you now know how to care for hybrid flooring in your home.