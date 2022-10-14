What Things Should You Have When You Skate Outdoors

If you’re a skater, you know that nothing beats the feeling of skating outdoors. But being outside has its own set of challenges—especially if you don’t plan ahead. When it comes to packing for an outdoor skate session, it’s important to think about what will make your time on roller skate wheels more comfortable and safe.

Below are some things to consider if you plan on hitting the streets:

Your roller skate wheels are one of the most important parts of your pair of Impala roller skates, so it’s important to choose ones that work well for outdoor skating. Here are some things to consider while shopping:

Too small: If you use wheels that are too small, they won’t be able to roll over cracks or uneven surfaces on the ground. For example, if you’re going to skate outdoors in rocky terrain or at a beach with lots of sand and pebbles, you’ll need larger wheels so that they can roll smoothly over these surfaces without getting stuck.

Too big: On the other hand, if you have very wide-set legs and/or a large stride (which might happen if you’ve been skating for a long time), using really tiny wheels could cause discomfort because they won’t fit between your legs very well—even though they may feel easier when walking around off skates because their smaller diameters allow them easier access between leg sets while providing enough clearance underfoot so as not get caught up in any cracks or uneven ground surfaces.

Skate Tool

A skate tool is a lightweight, compact tool that can be used to change wheels and bearings. Skate tools vary in size and design; some are long with many different functions, while others are small and simple.

The best way to use a skate tool is to put it into the axle of your wheel (the part that connects the wheel to your board), then twist clockwise until it pops out. You should then be able to remove both wheels from their fittings on your board at once with ease!

Helmet & pads

You’ll need a helmet, no matter what you do. Helmets are not only a good idea for the health of your head, but they also help protect the rest of your body from injury as well. It’s possible to skateboard without any pads at all, but it’s not recommended.

The best way to protect yourself when skating is with elbow and knee pads—and if you’re skating more than casually, wrist guards are also recommended.

While this might sound like a lot of gear for one person to carry around on their person while skating in public places like parks or streets (or even private skate parks), many skaters prefer having these items handy because it allows them to change out their equipment more quickly during breaks between runs or sessions when there’s time for rest before getting back into action again.

Conclusion

If you’re looking to skate outdoors, make sure that you have everything you need. The right type of roller skate wheels and tools will help you navigate the terrain. If you don’t know what kind of equipment is best for your needs, consider consulting with someone who does.