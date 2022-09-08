HOW TO PROTECT YOUR Custom HOME FROM WATER Issues?

home builders Hamilton can assister you with the best system and appliances in the house. If you’re like me, your dream home is an extension of yourself. It’s the place where you can be free to express your personality and creativity.

But sometimes, it’s hard to see beyond that initial vision. I know this because I’ve built my fair share of custom homes over the years—and none of them were waterproofed correctly at first!

What does that mean? Well, in my experience as a contractor, if you don’t take the proper steps to protect your home from water damage before it’s finished being built—especially in areas where there could be moisture accumulation—then you’ll eventually find yourself dealing with costly repairs down the road. Here are some easy ways to prevent water damage:

Good Guttering

Gutters are the first line of defense against water damage to your home. They keep rainwater safely away from your building, so that it doesn't seep through and cause damp or mold.

Gutters can be damaged by tree roots, so they need to be inspected regularly by a professional gutter cleaner in order to make sure that they're working properly.

Gutters can be damaged by tree roots, so they need to be inspected regularly by a professional gutter cleaner in order to make sure that they’re working properly.

If you don’t clean out your gutters at least once a year (or more often if you live in an area with lots of rainfall), then they can fill up with leaves and debris which could block the water flow and allow rainwater to spill over onto your roofing materials. This could lead to leaks inside the house – something that can cause expensive repairs!

Deck drains are a must for any deck that’s going to be installed on the ground, and especially if your home is in a flood zone. As you may have guessed, these drains help prevent flooding.

For most decks, a standard 4-inch drain should do the trick. They should be placed at each corner of your deck and covered with a grate to prevent leaves and other debris from blocking them up (which can lead to serious problems).

When installing deck drains, make sure they’re vented so water can drain freely away from the house.

Proper Landscaping

Trees and shrubs that require little water will keep your lawn short, which means it doesn’t need much watering. You also want to make sure you use a drip irrigation system so the water goes directly where it’s needed, rather than getting wasted by evaporation or running off into the street or sidewalk.

Even if you take every precaution to protect your custom home build from water, it is still possible for it to be damaged.

If this happens, it can be very expensive to repair or replace. But by taking the steps we've outlined above, you will be able to minimize any damage caused by water and keep your home safe from potential harm.