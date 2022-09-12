Natural Timber Finishes Vs Stained Floorboards: Which One Is Right For You?

When it comes to Floor Sanding Adelaide, there are a few different ways you can go. The major difference between these two options is that a stained floorboard will still have some of the natural wood colours, while a finished timber will be completely covered in the stain.

So if you want something that is more natural looking or gives off an old-fashioned vibe, then choosing natural timber as your finish might be best for you!

Natural Timber Finish

A natural timber finish is achieved by applying a penetrating oil sealer or wax. The timber is left to dry for several days and then buffed to a high sheen with a rag, which will deepen the colour. This process takes time, but it’s well worth the wait!

A natural finish can be used on all types of hardwood floors that have been sanded and polished (although this should be done by Floor Polishing Adelaide professionals). It makes sense to want your floors to look like they’ve been recently installed.

If you have pre-existing timber boards in your home, they’ll need to be stripped down before applying any sort of stain or protective coating onto them – this first job alone could take weeks!

Stained Floorboards

Staining is a popular option for floorboards because it is quick and easy to apply.

Staining can be done in a number of different ways, including oil-based, water-based and brush-on stains.

Staining is an ideal choice for people who are looking to give their floorboards a quick refresh. While it is not as durable as sealing, it will still protect your timber from water and dirt damage.

Staining Options

There are a number of different stain options available for you to choose from when going through the Floor Polishing Adelaide project. These include:

Colour options.

Stains come in many different colours, the most popular being red and brown. While these two colours have been around for a long time, there are now also over ten other varieties such as yellow and blue that can be used for your flooring.

Texture options.

The texture of your wood will affect how well it absorbs the stain so it’s important to get this right before applying your finish.

For example, if you have very thin pieces of timber which are susceptible to warping or cracking when they dry out then using an oil-based varnish would be best suited as this will help keep moisture out while giving off moisture through evaporation when applied correctly (see below).

Conclusion

As you can see, there are a variety of options for finishing your Timber Flooring in Adelaide. Whether you choose to go with a natural finish or stain them will depend on your personal preferences and the look that you’re going for in your home.

If you’re unsure which option would work best for you, give a call to an expert today! They can help guide you through the process by providing expert advice and recommendations on how best to approach this kind of project.