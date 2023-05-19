Let the Sun Shine In – 5 Ways to Increase Natural Light in Your New Home

If you’re in the market for a new home, you may have heard the term “open concept” thrown around. This is a design trend that focuses on creating more spacious living areas by removing walls and adding natural light.

That said, if you’ve ever lived in a house with an open floor plan, then you know the importance of having enough natural light in your home.

By telling your new home Builders Canberra to add skylights and track lighting or building sun rooms or conservatories, you can make your brand-new abode feel like home faster than ever before! Here are five ways to create more natural light throughout your house:

Add a skylight to the bathroom

You might not think of a bathroom as the most natural place, but it can be. If you’re looking to add more natural light in your home, consider adding a skylight to the bathroom. A skylight can help improve air quality, energy efficiency and create a more relaxing environment by bringing in sunlight through windows or roof vents.

Install track lighting in the kitchen

Track lighting is a great way to add light to your kitchen. Whether you have a small or large space, track lighting can be installed in a variety of ways and places. It’s especially useful for highlighting the features of your kitchen, such as its cabinets or countertops.

Track lighting comes in many different styles–from simple pendants with one bulb hanging from each end of the bar (like this one) to more elaborate fixtures.

Build a sun room or conservatory

The sun room is a great way to add natural light and extra space to your home. The best part? Your new home Builders Canberra don’t have to build it on the side of your house, or even in the backyard! Sunrooms can be used as family rooms, playrooms or studies–and they’re also great for growing plants.

Build a deck

Build a deck that runs the length of your house. Consider using cedar or redwood as your decking material. These materials will last for decades, and they’ll look beautiful while you’re enjoying the outdoors in your new home.

Think about how you want to use your deck: Do you want it to be a place where people can gather? Is it more important that they have privacy? A good design should consider these factors before being built so that everyone can have fun!

Plant trees and shrubs Trees

Planting trees and shrubs around your home can help build privacy. If you’re looking to buy a new home in an area with lots of other houses, planting trees will make it easier for you to enjoy the outdoors without having people walking by all day long.

Conclusion

With these tips, you can make your home more inviting and enjoyable to live in. The benefits of natural light are many, and they don’t just apply to homeowners who want to spend time outdoors. If you’re looking for new home Builders Canberra, search for the ones who can consider the above home building concepts.