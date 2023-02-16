Medical Centre: Equipped To Meet Your Healthcare Needs

Health is the most important thing in life. To keep fit and healthy, you have to visit a doctor once in a while. A medical centre offers excellent facilities like qualified doctors, advanced technology, latest equipment and more. Doctors at the Box Hill Medical Centre can check your overall health and diagnose any disease that you might have.

They also prescribe medicines according to your condition so that you can recover fast from any illness or disease. In case of emergency situations or critical conditions, doctors will immediately refer you to another hospital or clinic where they can provide better treatment services with proper facilities.”

Pediatric Assessment Unit

The Pediatric Assessment Unit (PAU) is a specialized area within the hospital that provides assessment, treatment and rehabilitation for children who require extended care.

The PAU is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, including:

A private room for each child with their own television and DVD player

A playroom where you can interact with other parents and siblings of patients who are staying at the PAU

A small gym to encourage healthy exercise A large outdoor play area for children with mobility impairments or who are non-ambulatory A family lounge where you can relax and watch television A private room for parents where they can meet with their child’s doctor

Intensive Care Unit

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is a type of hospital ward that provides the highest level of care for patients who need intensive monitoring and support.

ICUs are staffed by a team of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who work together to manage life-threatening illnesses or injuries. They may include specialized units such as coronary care units or pediatric intensive care units.

In addition to providing medical services for critically ill patients, ICUs often have equipment such as mechanical ventilators to help patients breathe; dialysis machines to remove waste products from the blood; heart monitors; emergency crash carts with medications and equipment needed during emergencies such as cardiac arrest; intravenous pumps; suction machines; infusion pumps that deliver fluids directly into veins through catheters inserted into veins near where they exit from under your skin at various places around your body (arms/legs/chest area).

Department of Radiology

The Department of Radiology at Box Hill Medical Centre is equipped with the latest imaging technologies, allowing us to provide you with accurate diagnoses.

X-rays are an essential part of any medical center and we use them to identify broken bones or other internal injuries. MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machine uses radio waves instead of radiation on a magnet that creates detailed images inside the body without harmful exposure to X-rays or nuclear substances like those used in PET scans; this makes it safe for patients who cannot tolerate exposure from traditional methods such as CT scans or mammograms due their age or health status (such as pregnant women).

Ultrasound uses sound waves instead of radiation for examining internal organs like kidneys, livers, gallbladders etc., helping doctors detect problems before they become serious issues requiring invasive procedures such as exploratory surgery or biopsies

