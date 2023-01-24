Professional Painters Highlight Decorative Colour Trends For Your Home

A painted room begets positive emotions, which can help you feel more relaxed and calmer. That’s because colours affect our moods, according to colour psychology – so the right paint colours will make your house feel like a home.

If you’re looking to makeover one or more rooms in your house this year, Painters in Melbourne got some tips for choosing a colour scheme that will not only look great but also give off a specific vibe.

Trend #1: Colours Which Bring The Outside In

The first trend of 2023 is colours which bring the outside in. Colours like blue, green and yellow will help create a sense of calm and serenity, while reds and oranges will give you an energetic boost. Whether you have a small space or a large one, colour can be used to reflect your personality and lifestyle. If you like to spend time relaxing with friends then using calm hues such as greens or blues would be ideal for creating that cosy atmosphere. Alternatively, if you love spending time outdoors but also enjoy hosting dinner parties then vibrant warm tones such as reds or oranges could work well together in certain rooms of your home – just make sure they are balanced out elsewhere by using neutral colours too!

Trend #2: Gentle Tones To Create Calming Zones

If you want to create a calming space in your home, use soft colours. Pale tones will help create a relaxing atmosphere and make you feel as if you’re in another world. Shades of blue, green, grey and yellow are perfect for this effect. Light colours can also be used to create a sense of spaciousness while still retaining the calming feel they give off. If you’re looking for a more dramatic feel, Painters Melbourne can also create a space that has a sense of depth by using darker tones. If you’re going for this look, try using dark blues or greens with white or pale grey to highlight certain areas of the room. Another way to create a calming space is by using natural materials such as wood. This gives off a very earthy feel and can help you escape from the hustle and bustle of modern life. If you’re looking for something different, try out some metallic finishes like gold or silver. These bright colours will stand out against any wall colour and make any room look more elegant.

Trend #3: Colour Combos And Blending The Traditional With The Modern

When it comes to colour, a trend that will never go out of style is the use of complementary colours. Complementary colours are two colours that sit opposite each other on the colour wheel, so when combined they form a vibrant contrast. This is great for creating an interesting and fun look in your home that alludes to more traditional designs. When choosing complementary colours for your home, Painters Melbourne helps to ensure to keep one thing in mind: the less fussy it looks, the better! If you’re looking for modern and cool Exterior Painters in Melbourne, try using deep reds or blues with bright yellows or oranges as your contrasting pair—this combination creates just enough drama without being overwhelming.

Conclusion

We hope you’ve enjoyed our take on the latest colour trends, and we encourage you to experiment with some of these ideas in your own home. Whether it’s introducing more natural tones or adding pops of colour to create a sense of calmness; however, Painters Melbourne comes up with plenty of ways that you can work these styles into your decorating plans–and they’ll be sure to make a big impact when done right!