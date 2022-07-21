smart ways to use console tables optimally

console tables can be used for multi-purpose depending on individuals needs, no matter whether its personal or commercial place. Keep on reading the blog till the end to read more about best and budget console tables.

DIY console tables Hacks

Use mirrors to make smaller spaces feel larger

You can use mirrors to make a small space feel bigger. Mirrors reflect light, so they’ll reflect the natural light that enters your room and make it appear larger than it actually is. If you have an open floorplan, this trick works especially well because there are no walls blocking your view of other rooms or hallways.

Mirrors can also be used as an accessory in more traditional rooms with closed doors or windows. If you want to add color but don’t have much storage space for furniture (or if you’re planning on moving soon), consider hanging framed prints above your console table instead of displaying them directly on top of the table itself—this way, guests won’t see them as often and won’t feel obligated to touch them every time they enter the room!

Organize your jewelry

Organizing your jewelry is one of the best ways to keep it in good condition. You can use a jewelry organizer, or you can put all your pieces into an old shoe box and store them there until you’re ready to wear them again.

You’ll have plenty of options when it comes time to organize your jewelry: there are many different styles available at any price point (even on Amazon), ranging from simple plastic containers with lids that snap closed around each piece like a pill bottle cap, all the way up through more elaborate wooden boxes with drawers inside that hold individual necklaces and bracelets separately from earrings or rings.

Display your collections

Console tables can be a great way to display your collections. You could use them in the living room or on an entryway wall, where they’ll be seen by everyone who enters the house. They’re also ideal for displaying jewelry and other small items, which makes them perfect for storing photos of loved ones as well.

When it comes to displaying your collections, there are many options: you could put them on top of a console table or hang them from hooks attached directly onto the surface (you’ll want to make sure that your collection isn’t too heavy). If you choose this approach, however—or even if you decide against hanging items—it’s important not only that everything is secure but also that there is sufficient space around each piece so that it doesn’t get damaged when someone bumps into something while walking through your home!

Add baskets for some extra storage

If you have a console table, it’s time to add some baskets. Baskets are great for adding additional storage to your console table and can be placed at the top, bottom or sides of the table. They’re also easy to customize with various styles and colors!

Have a place for everything and you will always know where it is.

This is the first step to making sure that your console table is working to its fullest potential. First, you will want to think about how much room you have for storage. For example, if there are two dressers in your bedroom and one of them has a lot more clothes than the other, then it would make sense for those items on top of it (like shoes or hats) to go into their own basket instead of taking up space in an already full drawer.