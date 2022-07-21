What to consider when finding a venue for Wake?

Wake is the time of a funeral when family and friends gather to remember the one who has died. It’s also a chance for them to say goodbye and comfort each other in their grief. Like every other aspect of funeral planning, there are important factors to consider when choosing a venue for your Wake. Here are some considerations you should make for Wake Venues Hawthorn:

Location

The location of your wake is important because it indicates how far away family and friends will have to travel in order to pay their respects. If you live too far from the church or funeral home where the service will be held, it may discourage some of them from attending at all. Similarly, if you live too far away from either the reception venue or cemetery/crematorium (and if there’s no hotel nearby), then this could be a problem as well.

What services are included in the venue hire?

Does the venue provide tables and chairs, or do you need to bring them yourself?

Is there a kitchen on site where you can cook and prepare your food, or do you need to buy catering from outside the venue?

What costs will you incur during your event that are not included in your venue hire (i.e.: booking a DJ or live band)

Do they have good reviews and testimonials?

To help you decide whether to book a venue, look on their website (if they have one) and social media pages for any recommendations or reviews. If they don’t have a website, check out their Facebook page and Google+ page—there may be photos of past events that will give you an idea of what the venue looks like. You can also search for the venue’s name on Google along with “reviews” or “testimonials” to see what other people have said about it.

How many guests can the wake venue cater for?

What is the capacity of the venue?

What are the venue’s fire safety requirements?

What are the venue’s capacity restrictions?

Is there a maximum occupancy limit or a maximum number of people allowed per room?

It’s important to know these Wake Venues Hawthorn details so that you can make sure your event will be within their approved limits. You should also ask if there are any special rules, such as no smoking indoors or a requirement for all guests to wear closed-toe shoes.

Whatever type of venue you choose for your loved one’s wake, remember that it’s just about having a space where family and friends can be together and celebrate a life well lived.

Is the venue comfortable and welcoming?

Will it accommodate the number of guests you are expecting?

Can it cater for your guests’ dietary requirements (e.g., vegetarian)? If so, does this mean that certain dishes will be provided, or should you need to provide them yourself?

If there is any special service required (e.g., flowers), is that included in their price list, or will they charge extra for this service?

Conclusion

If you're looking for Wake Venues Hawthorn that can accommodate your loved one's wake, the good news is there are plenty of options out there. The key is finding one that ticks all the boxes and feels right for your family.