What Can You Expect When Working With A Divorce Lawyer?

Working with a lawyer isn’t just about researching the law and filing paperwork. It’s also about establishing trust, making sure you understand your options, and explaining how the process works.

After all, dividing up assets and children are big decisions that can have lasting effects on your life—and it’s important to be comfortable with the outcome of these proceedings.

This is especially true when working with divorce lawyers; many people feel uncomfortable going through this experience by themselves.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways that Best Divorce Attorneys Lawyers in Melbourne can help make this process more manageable:

Initial Consultation

The initial consultation is an opportunity for you and your lawyer to get acquainted. This is where they will explain the process of working together, what they expect from you and how long it might take.

It’s also an opportunity for them to ask questions about your case so that they can provide guidance on what steps need to be taken next.

Legal Advice and Guidance

One of the most important things you can expect from your divorce attorney is legal advice and guidance.

Your lawyer will explain the law to you and help you understand what your options are, as well as what is likely to happen if certain actions are taken.

Best Divorce Lawyers Melbourne also walk through how the process will work, including what happens in court, so that when it comes time for those big decisions (like whether or not to file for divorce), they’re prepared with information about their clients’ best interests at heart.

The final step in this process involves helping clients understand how their divorce will affect their children–whether through custody battles or financial support agreements.

Document Preparation

The first step in your divorce case is to prepare the documents. This includes:

A Petition for Dissolution of Marriage, which is a legal document that starts the divorce process by asking for a court order ending your marriage. The petition lists facts about your marriage and asks for an order ending it.

An affidavit of Service, which is used to notify all parties involved in your case that you have filed papers with the court (a copy of this affidavit must be served on everyone).

Your lawyer will also file other papers with the court on your behalf including Financial Disclosure Statements and Parenting Plans/ Agreements if applicable.

Communication and Updates

You will be kept informed of the progress of your case. This means that you will receive regular updates on the status of your case, including updates on what steps have been taken and what is next in line.

You should expect to receive regular updates on the progress of your case. This can include information about what steps have been taken and what is next in line or expected next, depending on where it stands in terms of moving forward or being finalised (or not).

Conclusion

We hope this article has given you an idea of what to expect when working with a one of the Best Divorce Lawyers Melbourne-wide. It’s important that you feel comfortable with your attorney, so if you don’t feel that way after meeting with one or two attorneys, don’t be afraid to keep looking until you find someone who does!