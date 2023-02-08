Wet Bags: Some Of The Key Features

I love online wet bags. They’re great for dirty diapers, swimsuits, or anything else that needs to be kept separate from the rest of your stuff.

However, there are a lot of different options out there and I’ve been trying to figure out which one is best for me. In this article, we’re going to cover some of the key features that you should look for when buying a wet bag and also talk about some of my favorite brands that offer them!

Waterproof

The waterproof material is important because it’s one of the few ways to ensure that your baby’s clothes and diapers won’t get wet. If you don’t want to spend extra money on a waterproof bag, look for one with a waterproof lining instead.

Waterproof seams are also essential in keeping moisture out of your wet bag; if there are any holes or gaps in the stitching around the edges, water can seep through and ruin anything inside!

Zippered

Zippers are one of the most important features of a wet bag. They should be durable and easy to use, but also strong enough to last through years of washing and drying. The zipper should not be fragile or snag easily, but it should also close securely so that no water leaks out when you’re carrying it around in your diaper bag or purse.

An ideal wet bag will also be long enough to hold several diapers, but not so long that it gets in the way or is difficult to carry. Some bags come with handles or straps for easier carrying, which can be especially useful if you’re using them at home instead of just carrying them around in your diaper bag.

PUL material

PUL stands for polyurethane laminate, a waterproof material that can be used in cloth diapers and swimwear. PUL is also sometimes called TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), which is essentially the same thing but with a different manufacturing process. You’ll find this material on most wet bags, so it’s important to know what makes it work so well.

PUR has several advantages over other types of waterproofing: It doesn’t break down as quickly as vinyl or latex and won’t absorb moisture as neoprene does–a major plus if you’re using your bag in hot weather!

However, PUR isn’t quite as breathable as other options such as cotton duck canvas or nylon taffeta; if you want something more breathable than PUR but still waterproof enough for carrying wet clothes around town without having them drip all over everything else in your purse/bag/pockets (gross!), consider looking into microfiber fabrics instead.

Multiple zipper pockets

One of the key features of a wet bag is that it has multiple zipper pockets. This is beneficial because you can separate wet and dry items. The wet bags are water resistant, so you don’t have to worry about them getting damaged if they get wet inside the bag.

They are also easy to open and close, which means that even if your hands are full of other things (like baby bottles), it will still be easy for you to open up the zipper without having any problems!

The best part about these zippers is that they’re quiet – meaning that when someone else opens up their own wet bag, there won’t be any loud noises coming out from them either!

Conclusion

So, if you’re looking for a way to store your wet clothes and keep them from stinking up your house, then these are some of the best options out there. They’re not only waterproof but they also come in different sizes so you can find one that fits perfectly into your lifestyle needs– whether it’s carrying around diapers or keeping your gym gear clean!